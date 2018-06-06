Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2028: Multipotentialite Service Providers - Heat Map Analysis

The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2028' report provides a comprehensive study on the current scenario of contract manufacturing services related to pharmaceutical products. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of pharmaceutical CMOs.



The present pipeline of pharmaceutical products is increasingly complex and requires specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise. Small molecule drugs account for nearly 90% of the therapeutics in the pharmaceutical market. In fact, in 2017, FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 34 small molecule drugs; this represents an annual growth of nearly 56%, signifying the growing importance of contract manufacturing in the overall pharmaceutical industry.



The costs associated with acquiring manufacturing capabilities are exorbitant and, therefore, it is difficult for companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to succeed by themselves. The aforementioned constraints have led many of the smaller players in the industry and, at times, certain pharma giants as well, to outsource a significant part of their business operations to contract service providers. Third-party service providers are known to offer significant cost-benefits, access to larger production capacities and reductions in time-to-market.



Over the years, the contract manufacturing market has grown into a prominent and promising segment of the overall pharmaceutical industry. Since 2000, close to 150 new CMOs have been established, offering cost-efficient solutions to several stakeholders in the industry.



The current global CMO market is highly fragmented but characterized by multiple acquisitions and mergers as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios. This has enabled several CMOs to start offering end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings.



Despite the fact that the pharmaceutical sector is amongst the most highly regulated industries, we expect the demand for core competencies to continue to drive sponsor companies to outsource various parts of their manufacturing operations. Amidst tough competition, the availability of advanced tools and technologies is an important differentiating factor and will grant a competitive edge to certain CMOs over other stakeholders in the industry.



However, given the ongoing innovation in production technologies and the steadily evolving pipeline of small molecules, the pressure on the contract manufacturing industry is expected to increase in the coming years. This is likely to require CMOs to devise and implement different business strategies and models in order to cope with the evolving demand.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2028.



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following stakeholders:

Scott Goldstein (Associate Director, Drug Product Manufacturing, Ajinomoto Althea)

(Associate Director, Drug Product Manufacturing, Ajinomoto Althea) Thomas Frh (CEO, Bachem)

Piyush Desai (Director, Operations, Sovereign Pharma)

(Director, Operations, Sovereign Pharma) Claire Otjes (Assistant Manager, Marketing, Batavia Biosciences )

(Assistant Manager, Marketing, ) Dietmar Katinger (CEO, Polymun Scientific)

(CEO, Polymun Scientific) Birgit Schwab (Senior Manager, Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biopharma)

(Senior Manager, Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biopharma) Sebastian Schuck (Head, Business Development, WACKER Biotech)

(Head, Business Development, WACKER Biotech) Bhaskar Venepalli (President and CEO, CiVentiChem)

Roberto Margarita (Director, Business Development, CordenPharma)

(Director, Business Development, CordenPharma) Allison Vavala (Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn Group)

(Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn Group) Kevin Daley (Director, Pharmaceuticals Marketing, Novasep)

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Manufacturers in the Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.3. An Overview of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.4. Evolution of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.4.1. Traditional CMOs

3.4.2. Modern CMOs

3.5. The Need for Outsourcing in the Pharmaceutical Industry

3.6. Recent Trends in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

3.6.1. Tactical Partnership

3.6.2. Integrated End-to-End Business Model

3.6.3. Strategic Long-Term Alliance

3.6.4. Flexible Short-Term Partnership

3.6.5. Software Service Providers

3.7. Services Offered by CMOs

3.8. Selecting a CMO Partner

3.9. Risks and Challenges in Contract Manufacturing Industry



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Pharmaceutical CMOs: List of Industry Players

4.2.1. Distribution by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Distribution by Geographical Location

4.2.3. Distribution by Company Size

4.2.4. Distribution by Type of Business Segment

4.2.5. Distribution by Type of FDF Offered

4.2.6. Distribution by Scale of Operation

4.2.7. Distribution by Type of Service Offering

4.2.8. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.9. Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging Form Offered



5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Regulatory Guidelines in North America

5.2.1. The US Scenario

5.2.2. Canadian Scenario

5.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

5.4. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.4.1. Chinese Scenario

5.4.2. Indian Scenario

5.4.3. Japanese Scenario

5.4.4. South Korean Scenario

5.4.5. Australian Scenario

5.4.6. Brazilian Scenario

5.5. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Information on Approval from Various Regulatory Authorities

5.6. Bubble Analysis: Regional Regulatory Summary



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Importance of One-Stop-Shops

6.3. Company Profiles of One-Stop-Shops

6.4. Players in North America

6.4.1. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

6.4.2. Catalent Pharma Solutions

6.4.3. DPT Laboratories

6.4.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Through Acquisition of Patheon)

6.5. Players in Europe

6.5.1. Aenova Group

6.5.2. Almac Group

6.5.3. CordenPharma

6.5.4. Fresenius Kabi

6.5.5. Glatt

6.5.6. Groupe SYNERLAB

6.5.7. Hovione

6.5.8. Recipharm

6.5.9. Siegfried

6.6. Players in Asia-Pacific

6.6.1. CMIC Group

6.6.2. Nectar Lifesciences

6.6.3. WuXi AppTec



7. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Small Molecules and Large Molecules Drugs/Therapies

7.2.1. Comparison of Key Characteristics

7.2.2. Comparison of Manufacturing Processes

7.2.3. Comparison of Key Manufacturing Challenges

7.3. Manufacturing of Large Molecules (Biologics): List of Biopharmaceutical CMOs



8. KEY INSIGHTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Multipotentialite Service Providers: Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Geographical Landscape

8.4. Pharmaceutical CMOs: Analysis by Geography, Company Size and Business Segment



9. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

9.3.1. Distribution by Size of CMOs

9.3.2. Distribution by Scale of Operation

9.3.3. Distribution by Location of Headquarters

9.3.4. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2028

10.3.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for API Manufacturing, 2018-2028

10.3.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for FDF Manufacturing, 2018-2028

10.4. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2018-2028: Distribution by Regions



11. SWOT ANALYSIS



12. FUTURE OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Anticipated Growth in Outsourcing Activities

12.3. Growing Focus on Emerging Markets

12.4. Expansion of Capabilities and Emergence of One-Stop-Shops

12.5. Adoption of New Technologies and Focus on Innovation to Support Further Growth

12.6. Use of Big Data and Advanced Analytics to Improve Manufacturing Processes

12.7. Implementation of Cybersecurity Solutions to Safeguard Valuable Customer Data

12.8. Concluding Remarks



13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Ajinomoto Althea

13.3. Bachem

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Thomas Frh, Chief Executive Officer

13.4. Sovereign Pharma

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Interview Transcript: Piyush Desai, Director, Operations

13.5. Batavia Biosciences

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Interview Transcript: Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager

13.6. Polymun Scientific

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Interview Transcript: Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer

13.7. Rentschler Biopharma

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Interview Transcript: Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing

13.8. WACKER Biotech

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Interview Transcript: Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development

13.9. CiVentiChem

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Interview Transcript: Bhaskar VenePalli, President and Chief Executive Officer

13.10. CordenPharma

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Interview Transcript: Roberto Margartia, Business Development Director

13.11. Helsinn Group

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Interview Transcript: Allison Vavala, Senior Manager, Business Development

13.12. Novasep

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Interview Transcript: Kevin Daley, Market Director Pharmaceuticals



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfsx5b/pharmaceutical?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-2028-multipotentialite-service-providers---heat-map-analysis-300660922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

