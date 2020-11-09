Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Enhancements in the Properties of Gelatin Broaden the Scope of Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish, Poultry), Application (Hard Capsule, Soft Capsule, Tablet, Absorbable Hemostat), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is projected to reach USD 1,297.6 million by 2025 from USD 1,000.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Growth of this market is driven by the versatility of gelatin in pharmaceutical applications. Its superior functional properties make it suitable for medical and biomedical applications. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rise in chronic illnesses and aging population. However, factors such as the fluctuating availability of raw material and cultural restrictions on the consumption of porcine and bovine-derived gelatin are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical gelatin market and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market and different segments such as application, source, type, function and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 COVID-19 Health Assessment

2.7 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

2.8 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

2.9 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario Pertaining to the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Overview

4.2 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market (2020-2025)

4.4 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Versatility and Superiority of Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications

5.2.1.2 Gelatin is an All-Natural Product Fulfilling Pharmaceutical Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Veganism

5.2.2.2 Cultural Restrictions Limit the Growth of Pharmaceutical Gelatin in Certain Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical-Grade Gelatin in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Enhancements in the Properties of Gelatin Broaden the Scope of Its Pharmaceutical Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Incidences of Animal-Borne Diseases

5.2.4.2 Rising Prices and Poor Availability of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Trends in Average Selling Price

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Sourcing of Raw Material

5.5.2 Collection and Transport of Raw Material

5.5.3 Raw Material Preparation and Processing

5.5.4 Gelatin Production

5.5.5 Distribution to End-users

5.6 Ecosystem Map

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Farming Input

5.6.3 Farming

5.6.4 Slaughtering

5.6.5 Manufacturing

5.6.6 Suppliers/Distributors

5.6.7 End-Product Manufacturers

5.7 Key Markets for Import/Export

5.7.1 US

5.7.2 China

5.7.3 Brazil

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Product Innovations Overcome Crosslinking of Gelatin

6.2.2 Increasing Biomedical Applications of Gelatin

6.2.3 Insights on the Conversion of Gelatin to Collagen Peptide and Pharmaceutical Gelatin

6.3 Impact of the Collagen Peptides Market on Pharmaceutical Gelatin

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

7 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hard Capsules

7.2.1 Cost-Effectivity of Gelatin Hard Capsules Drives the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Softgel Capsules

7.3.1 Rising Applications of Softgel Capsules Increase Their Demand in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

7.4 Tablets

7.4.1 The Application of Gelatin in Tablet Binding and Coating is Expected to Increase During the Forecast Period

7.5 Absorbable Hemostats

7.5.1 Increasing Applications of Gelatin in Absorbable Hemostats due to Biocompatibility to Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.6 Other Applications

7.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Application

8 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Gelatin: Regulations Implemented by Different Regions/Countries

8.2 Porcine

8.2.1 Lower Manufacturing Costs of Porcine Raw Material to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Bovine Skin

8.3.1 Increasing Availability of Bovine Skin to Boost Application in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

8.4 Bovine Bone

8.4.1 Rising Preference for Bovine Bone as Raw Material in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market due to Low Bloom and High Viscosity

8.5 Marine

8.5.1 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases in Cattle and Pigs to Drive the Growth of Marine Source in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

8.6 Poultry

8.6.1 Steady Availability of Poultry as Raw Material is Expected to Boost Utility as Raw Material in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

8.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Source



9 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bloom Value

9.2.1 High Bloom

9.2.2 Low Bloom

9.3 Stabilizing Agents

9.3.1 The High Share of Gelatin in this Segment Can be Attributed to Utility as a Stabilizing Agent for Capsules and Vaccines

9.4 Thickening Agents

9.4.1 The Rising Use of Syrups and Liquid Dosage Forms to Drive the Growth of this Functional Segment in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

9.5 Gelling Agents & Other Functions

9.5.1 The Unique Gelling Property of Gelatin Finds a Significant Number of Applications in the Formation of Softgel Capsules and Hemostats



10 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Type B

10.2.1 The Rising Demand for Bovine Source Raw Material Projected to Drive the Growth of Type B Gelatin During the Forecast Period

10.3 Type A

10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Processing Type a Gelatin is Favoring Growth in the Market

11 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.3 Product Benchmarking

12.4 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Geographical Assessment

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

13.2 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Share

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Stars

13.3.2 Emerging Leaders

13.3.3 Pervasive

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 Darling Ingredients Inc.

13.4.2 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

13.4.3 Tessenderlo Group

13.4.4 Gelita Ag

13.4.5 Weishardt

13.4.6 Trobas Gelatine B.V.

13.4.7 Lapi Gelatine S.P.A

13.4.8 India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

13.4.9 Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda

13.4.10 Junca Gelatines Sl

13.4.11 Italgelatine S.P.A.

13.4.12 Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd.

13.4.13 Gelco International

13.4.14 Henan Boom Gelatin Co. Ltd.

13.4.15 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

13.4.16 Aspire Pharmaceuticals

13.4.17 Norland Products, Inc.

13.4.18 Geltech Co. Ltd.

13.4.19 Geliko LLC

13.4.20 Kenney & Ross Limited

