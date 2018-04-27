Pharmaceutical Industry Study Highlights the Evolving Role of Field-Based Medical Teams in Serving Managed Care Organizations

But there is significant variance across pharma companies in not only which field medical functions interact with managed care organizations but also the services and activities these field functions perform for these payers.

To provide a current picture of this issue, benchmarking leader Best Practices, LLC conducted a study to find out how pharma organizations are utilizing HOLs, MCLs, MSLs and other U.S.-based field functions to effectively serve managed care organizations. The study also examines which activities field medical teams are conducting with managed care companies and which activities are viewed as the most valuable.

One of the study's findings is that as the payer landscape evolves into multi-faceted organizations with not only health insurance but health systems, pharma needs a field medical role with both strong business/channel understanding and economic/clinical knowledge. The report, "Benchmarking the Roles and Responsibilities for U.S.-Based Field Medical Team Interactions with Managed Care Customers," presents reliable industry metrics on key aspects of field medical team interactions with managed care customers.

This new study addresses questions such as:

What field medical team function is the principal contact point for managed care organizations and what characteristics best describe their responsibilities?

Which field medical team function is seen as the most effective for dealing with managed care organizations?

What types of managed care customers are field teams interacting with?

What is the breakdown on time spent on array of key activities and which activities are seen as most valuable?

This study engaged 17 executives representing 16 leading bio-pharmaceutical companies and one genomic profiling company focused on oncology. The study also includes a Top 10 Pharma segment of 8 companies that were among the 10 largest pharma companies, by sales, in 2016.

