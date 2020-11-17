Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product, Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly growing generic & biopharmaceutical markets, growth in OTC drug sales, rising need for flexible & integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging & stringent norms against counterfeiting. However, factors such as the adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on the product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. The labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries, which is expected to increase labeling and serialization equipment demand during the forecast period.

The liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2020

Based on type, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. In 2019, the liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, followed by solid and semi-solid packaging equipment segments. The share can be attributed to the wide range of applications of liquid pharmaceutical dosage as they can be administered via either the oral or the parenteral route. Their palatability makes them a product of choice for geriatric and pediatric patients.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is projected to record the highest growth in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in the APAC region is driven primarily by the increase in the overall volume of pharmaceutical production. The growing demand for contract manufacturing and the rising offshoring of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets in China and India has resulted in a significant demand for packaging equipment in these regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Product and Country (2020)

4.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Region, 2020?2025

4.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increase in Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

5.2.1.4 Growing Contract Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.1.5 Introduction of Regulatory Standards on Packaging and Stringent Norms Against Counterfeit Products

5.2.1.6 Growth in OTC Drug Sales

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Automated Packaging

5.2.3.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainties in Regulations and Standards



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Development of Production Lines for Small Batch Sizes and Research Purposes

6.2.2 Automation and Integration of Packaging Equipment

6.2.3 Growing Focus on Labeling and Serialization for Anti-Counterfeiting of Drugs

6.2.4 Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

6.3 Technological Roadmap

6.4 Strategic Benchmarking

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Brazil

6.6 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.7 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.8 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

6.9 Ecosystem Market Map

6.10 Value Chain Analysis



7 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary Packaging Equipment

7.2.1 Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

7.2.1.1 Technological Advancements and Automation Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.2.2 Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

7.2.2.1 Higher Adoption of Plastic Bottles in Pharmaceutical Packaging is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

7.2.3 Blister Packaging Equipment

7.2.3.1 Adaptability of Blister Packs Will Positively Impact the Demand for Blister Packaging Equipment

7.2.4 Soft-Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment

7.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Soft-Tube-Based Drug Formulations and OTC Pain Relief Ointments and Creams is Expected to Aid Market Growth

7.2.5 Sachet Packaging Equipment

7.2.5.1 Increasing Applications of Sachets and Pouches in Unit Dose Packaging to Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.2.6 Strip Packaging Equipment

7.2.6.1 Strip Packaging is a User-Friendly Packaging Option

7.2.7 Counting Equipment

7.2.7.1 Various Companies Are Undertaking Initiatives to Develop Remote Tablet Counting Machines to Improve Accuracy and Efficiency in Medical Dispensing

7.2.8 Other Primary Packaging Equipment

7.3 Secondary Packaging Equipment

7.3.1 Cartoning Equipment

7.3.1.1 Safe and Gentle Packaging Achieved with the Usage of Cartoning Equipment to Drive Segment Growth

7.3.2 Case Packing Equipment

7.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support the Growth of the Case Packing Equipment Market

7.3.3 Wrapping Equipment

7.3.3.1 Wrapping Machines Offer Customization to Increase Productivity

7.3.4 Tray Packing Equipment

7.3.4.1 Technological Advances Are Supporting the Growth of this Segment

7.3.5 Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment

7.3.5.1 Recent Developments and Automation in Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.1 Bottle and Ampoule Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Anti-Counterfeit Technologies to Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Carton Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for the Labeling and Serialization of Pharmaceutical Products is Driving the Growth of this Market Segment

7.4.3 Data Matrix Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.3.1 Speed and Ease of Use Are Some of the Advantages Associated with Data Matrix Labeling and Serialization Equipment



8 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid Packaging Equipment

8.2.1 Aseptic Liquids

8.2.1.1 Automation of Packaging Lines and Increasing Use of Robotics Are Prominent Trends in Aseptic Liquid Packaging

8.2.2 Syrups

8.2.2.1 Bottle Filling and Capping Machines Reduce the Risk of Syrup Spillage

8.2.3 Eye/Ear Drops

8.2.3.1 Technological Advancements Have Led to the Increasing Demand for Automated Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Used for Eye/Ear Drops Packaging

8.2.4 Aerosols

8.2.4.1 Integration of Filling and Sealing Processes is Gaining Importance in Aerosol Packaging

8.2.5 Other Liquid Packaging Equipment

8.3 Solid Packaging Equipment

8.3.1 Tablets

8.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Packaging Equipment Capable of Handling Smaller Batch Sizes with Higher Levels of Accuracy and Precision to Drive the Segment Growth

8.3.2 Capsules

8.3.2.1 Many Capsule-Counting Machines Are Integrated with Filling and Inspection Systems

8.3.3 Powders

8.3.3.1 There is a High Demand for Robotic Packaging Equipment for the Packaging of Powders

8.3.4 Granules

8.3.4.1 Sachets Are the Most Preferred Forms of Packaging for Granules

8.3.5 Other Solid Packaging Equipment

8.4 Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

8.4.1 Ointments

8.4.1.1 Wide Usage of Ointments Will Drive the Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

8.4.2 Creams

8.4.2.1 Filling, Capping, and Sealing Machines Are Used for the Packaging of Creams

8.4.3 Suppositories

8.4.3.1 Drying Drug Pipelines and Growing Costs May Limit Segment Growth

8.4.4 Other Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

8.5 Other Product Packaging Equipment



9 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 North America

9.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Product Portfolio Matrix

10.2.1 Primary Packaging Equipment

10.2.2 Secondary Packaging Equipment

10.2.3 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

10.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Geographical Assessment

10.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: R&D Expenditure

10.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.5.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

10.5.2 Partnerships and Agreements

10.5.3 Acquisitions

10.5.4 Expansions

10.5.5 Other Developments



11 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

11.1 Market Share Analysis

11.2 Vendor Dive

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)/Startups

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Korber Ag

11.4.2 Coesia S.P.A

11.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology Gmbh)

11.4.4 Multivac Group

11.4.5 Ima S.P.A.

11.4.6 Uhlmann Group

11.4.7 Optima Packaging Group Gmbh

11.4.8 Marchesini Group S.P.A.

11.4.9 Romaco Holding Gmbh

11.4.10 Acg Worldwide

11.4.11 Bausch+Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. Kg

11.4.12 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

11.4.13 Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.

11.4.14 Mg2 S.R.L.

11.4.15 Busch Machinery

11.4.16 Arpac LLC

11.4.17 Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment Co. Ltd

11.4.18 Inline Filling Systems

11.4.19 Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

11.4.20 Duke Technologies



12 Appendix



