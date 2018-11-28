Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

What are the pharmaceutical packaging market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the pharmaceutical packaging market will exceed $94bn in 2018.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

- Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

- Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

- What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

- What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

- Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

- When will the market fully mature and why?



Research and analysis highlights

- Independent, impartial and objective analysis

- 207 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the pharmaceutical packaging market prospects

- Global pharmaceutical market forecast and analysis 2018-2028

- 5 pharmaceutical packaging submarket forecasts by material covering the period 2018-2028

– Flexible Plastic Submarket Forecast

– Rigid Plastic Submarket Forecast

– Glass Submarket Forecast

– Metal Submarket Forecast

– Paper Submarket Forecast

– Other Submarket Forecast

- 10 pharmaceutical packaging submarket forecasts by product from 2018-2028

– Plastic Bottles Submarket Forecast

– Blister Packs Submarket Forecast

– Caps & Closures Submarket Forecast

– Medical Specialty Bags Submarket Forecast

– Pre-Filled Syringes Submarket Forecast

– Trays Submarket Forecast

– Pouches Submarket Forecast

– Parenteral Vials & Ampoules Submarket Forecast

– Pre-Fillable Inhalers Submarket Forecast

– Medication Tubes Submarket Forecast

– Other Submarket Forecast

- 4 pharmaceutical packaging submarket forecasts by delivery system from 2018-2028

– Intravenous Submarket Forecast

– Inhalation Submarket Forecast

– Oral Submarket Forecast

– Transdermal Submarket Forecast

- 13 leading national pharmaceutical packaging market forecasts from 2018-2028

– US Market Forecast

– Japan Market Forecast

– China Market Forecast

– Germany Market Forecast

– France Market Forecast

– Brazil Market Forecast

– Italy Market Forecast

– Spain Market Forecast

– Canada Market Forecast

– UK Market Forecast

– India Market Forecast

– Russia Market Forecast

– South Korea Market Forecast

– The Rest of the World Market Forecast

- Profiles of 9 leading companies, involved with pharmaceutical packaging with key financial metrics

– Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

– Ardagh Group

– Becton Dickinson & Co (BD)

– Bemis Company Inc.

– Gerresheimer

– Mondi Plc.

– Owens-Illinois

– SCHOTT AG

– Sealed Air Corporation

- SWOT/PEST analysis



Who should read this report?

- Contractors

- Suppliers

- Technologists

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Investors

- Consultancies

