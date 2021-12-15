Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Grow by USD 42.86 bn | Amcor Plc and Ball Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The pharmaceutical packaging market is set to grow by USD 42.86 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pharmaceutical packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Factors such as an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally, and increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical packaging may impede the market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Plastic Bottles



Caps And Closures



Blister Packs



Pre-fillable Syringes



Others

Material

Rigid Plastic



Flexible Plastic



Glass



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the pharmaceutical packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceutical packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market vendors

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

