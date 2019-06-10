NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary



Global Pharmaceuticals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

- The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare.

- Market values have been calculated at ex-factory prices (the value at which manufacturers sell the drugs to distributors).

- Any currency conversions used in the production of this report have been calculated at constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $1,111.8m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2014 and 2018.

- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% for the five-year period 2018-2023, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,469.8m by the end of 2023.

- The USA remains the largest healthcare market in the world, but emerging economies such as China are growing at a significant rate.



Scope

