Pharmaceuticals Markets at a Glance, 2019: Examination of Trends Revolutionizing the Pharmaceuticals Sector

This report provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of the publisher in 1971.
It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets:
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A).
- Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B).
- Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A).
- Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A).
- Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C).
- Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B).
- The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E).
- Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D).
- Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G).
- Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D).
- Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A).
The report includes:
- Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector
- An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents
- Information on Alnylam's RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
- Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A)
- Overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for the API
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH, INC. (AMRI)
- AUROBINDO PHARMA
- BASF AG
- CAMBREX CORP.
- LONZA
- MYLAN N.V.
- SIEGFRIED AG
- SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Chapter 3 Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B)
- Overview of Antipsychotic Drugs
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Antipsychotic Drugs
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- ALKERMES PLC
- ALLERGAN PLC
- ASTRAZENECA PLC
- ELI LILLY AND CO.
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- H. LUNDBECK A/S
- OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
- SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
- VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Chapter 4 Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A)
- Overview of Brain Tumor Therapeutic Market
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Brain Tumor Therapeutics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- MERCK & CO., INC.
- NEXTSOURCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC
- NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
Chapter 5 Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A)
- Overview of Clinical Nutrition
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Enteral Nutrition
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Clinical Nutrition
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- ABBOTT NUTRITION
- BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
- B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
- FRESENIUS KABI AG
- GROUPE DANONE
- H. J. HEINZ
- HOSPIRA, INC.
- LONZA GROUP LTD.
- MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY
- NESTLE SA
- OSTUKA PHARMACEUTICAL INDIA PVT. LTD.
- PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Chapter 6 Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C)
- Overview of HIV
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of HIV Therapeutics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
- GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
- JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- MERCK & CO., INC.
- VIIV HEALTHCARE
Chapter 7 Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B)
- Overview of Cancer Therapeutics
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Cancer Therapeutics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- ABBVIE, INC.
- ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.
- ASTRAZENECA PLC
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
- CELGENE CORP.
- ELI LILLY AND CO.
- F HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- MERCK & CO., INC.
- NOVARTIS AG
- PFIZER, INC.
- SANOFI SA
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS
Chapter 8 The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E)
- Overview of Influenza Diseases
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
- U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
- European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Vaccines
- ASTRAZENECA (MEDIMMUNE)
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- MYLAN N.V.
- SANOFI/SANOFI PASTEUR
- SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
- U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
- European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Therapeutics
- DAIICHI SANKYO
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- ROCHE
- SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Diagnostics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Diagnostics
- ALERE, INC.
- BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
- DANAHER CORP. (CEPHEID)
- QIAGEN N.V.
- QUIDEL CORP.
Chapter 9 Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D)
- Overview of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Global Market Share Analysis for Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- AbbVie Inc.
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
- GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (JOHNSON AND JOHNSON)
- MERCK & CO., INC.
Chapter 10 Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G)
- Overview of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Bulk Drugs and APIs
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Solid Dosage Forms
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Nonsterile Liquid Dosage Forms
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Sterile Liquid Dosage Forms
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Semi-Solid Dosage Forms
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Research Companies
- Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Packaging Companies
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- ABBVIE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
- AENOVA HOLDING GMBH
- ALKERMES PLC
- BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
- BCM/BOOTS MANUFACTURING
- BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM
- CATALENT, INC.
- CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES
- CHILTERN INTERNATIONAL LTD.
- DPT LABORATORIES LTD.
- DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES
- FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES USA, INC.
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- ICON PLC
- INC RESEARCH LLC
- LYNE LABORATORIES
- MALLINCKRODT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
- PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORP.
- PATHEON N.V.
- PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
- PFIZER CENTREONE
- PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.
- PPD
- QUINTILESIMS
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS
- WOCKHARDT LTD.
- WUXI APPTEC
Chapter 11 Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D)
- Overview of Rotavirus
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Rotavirus Vaccines
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE
- MERCK
Chapter 12 Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A)
- Overview of Neuroprotective Agents
- Global Competitor Market Analysis for Neuroprotection
- Company Profiles of Key Market Players
- BAYER HEALTHCARE
- BIOGEN, INC.
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
- NOVARTIS AG
- ROCHE HOLDING AG
- SANOFI
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
