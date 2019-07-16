Pharmaceuticals Markets at a Glance, 2019: Examination of Trends Revolutionizing the Pharmaceuticals Sector

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Markets at a Glance: Pharmaceuticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of the publisher in 1971.



It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A).

Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B).

Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A).

Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A).

Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C).

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B).

The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E).

Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D).

Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G).

Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D).

Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A).

The report includes:

Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector

An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents

Information on Alnylam's RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A)

Overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Global Competitor Market Analysis for the API

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH, INC. (AMRI)

AUROBINDO PHARMA

BASF AG

CAMBREX CORP.

LONZA

MYLAN N.V.

SIEGFRIED AG

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Chapter 3 Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B)

Overview of Antipsychotic Drugs

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Antipsychotic Drugs

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

ALKERMES PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

ELI LILLY AND CO.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

H. LUNDBECK A/S

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Chapter 4 Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A)

Overview of Brain Tumor Therapeutic Market

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Brain Tumor Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

MERCK & CO., INC.

NEXTSOURCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

Chapter 5 Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A)

Overview of Clinical Nutrition

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Enteral Nutrition

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Clinical Nutrition

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ABBOTT NUTRITION

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GROUPE DANONE

H. J. HEINZ

HOSPIRA, INC.

LONZA GROUP LTD.

MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY

NESTLE SA

OSTUKA PHARMACEUTICAL INDIA PVT. LTD.

PVT. LTD. PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

Chapter 6 Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C)

Overview of HIV

Global Competitor Market Analysis of HIV Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

MERCK & CO., INC.

VIIV HEALTHCARE

Chapter 7 Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B)

Overview of Cancer Therapeutics

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Cancer Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ABBVIE, INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BRISTOL- MYERS SQUIBB

CELGENE CORP.

ELI LILLY AND CO.

F HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER, INC.

SANOFI SA

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS

Chapter 8 The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E)

Overview of Influenza Diseases

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Vaccines

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Vaccines

ASTRAZENECA (MEDIMMUNE)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

MYLAN N.V.

SANOFI/SANOFI PASTEUR

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

U.S. Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

European Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Therapeutics

DAIICHI SANKYO

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

ROCHE

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Influenza Diagnostics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players in Influenza Diagnostics

ALERE, INC.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

DANAHER CORP. (CEPHEID)

QIAGEN N.V.

QUIDEL CORP.

Chapter 9 Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D)

Overview of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Global Market Share Analysis for Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

AbbVie Inc.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (JOHNSON AND JOHNSON)

MERCK & CO., INC.

Chapter 10 Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G)

Overview of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Bulk Drugs and APIs

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Solid Dosage Forms

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Nonsterile Liquid Dosage Forms

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Sterile Liquid Dosage Forms

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Manufacturing Companies Providing Semi-Solid Dosage Forms

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Research Companies

Global Competitor Market Analysis of Contract Packaging Companies

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

ABBVIE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

AENOVA HOLDING GMBH

ALKERMES PLC

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BCM/BOOTS MANUFACTURING

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

CATALENT, INC.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

CHILTERN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES

FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES USA , INC.

, INC. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

ICON PLC

INC RESEARCH LLC

LYNE LABORATORIES

MALLINCKRODT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORP.

PATHEON N.V.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

PFIZER CENTREONE

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

PPD

QUINTILESIMS

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS

WOCKHARDT LTD.

WUXI APPTEC

Chapter 11 Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D)

Overview of Rotavirus

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Rotavirus Vaccines

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

MERCK

Chapter 12 Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A)

Overview of Neuroprotective Agents

Global Competitor Market Analysis for Neuroprotection

Company Profiles of Key Market Players

BAYER HEALTHCARE

BIOGEN, INC.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

NOVARTIS AG

ROCHE HOLDING AG

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qeq193

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

