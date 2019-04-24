Pharmacy Dispensing Machines: Worldwide Market Analysis by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy dispensing machines market was valued at US$ 3,222.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6,023.2 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Every year billions of dollars are wasted by the healthcare agencies throughout the globe due to medication non-compliance of patients. IT healthcare companies are collaborating with medical device manufacturers to build state of the art pharmacy dispensing machines ranging from manually operated to fully automated machines ensure that patients receive their prescribed medications. It is an imminent requirement to improve patient satisfaction, eliminate medication errors related to severe adverse events and automate state reporting.

In-patient is leading the application segment for pharmacy dispensing machines market. Proactive government policies to promote excellent medical facilities for patients at primary healthcare centers give positive impetus to the in-patient market growth. The outpatient market will be registering fastest growth in the application segment on account of technical advancement in the medication dispensing machines and rampant growth in patients availing long term palliative care in home and rehabilitation centers.

Hospital pharmacies are presently reigning the end-user segment for pharmacy dispensing machines market. Frequent medication errors and rampant increase in the number of patients visiting healthcare centers drive the hospital pharmacies market growth. Retail pharmacies will be imposing optimistic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to the stringent government norms pertaining to medicine inventory and untapped market of remote locations.

North America is currently having 54% market share and dominating the geographical segment for pharmacy dispensing machines market. Rising public health awareness and affordable reimbursement scenario for medicines prescribed at hospital pharmacies drive the market growth in North America. Domicile of major competitors such as Omnicell, ScriptPro, InstyMeds etc., further consolidate pharmacy dispensing machines market growth in North America.

Europe accounts for 26% market share in pharmacy dispensing machines market. Technological innovations associated with medicine dispensing system and prime focus to reduce complexities associated with medicine distribution system propel the market growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific represents 9% market growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease and lack of skilled workforce to dispense appropriate medicines with accurate dosage.

Key Market Movements

Rampant growth in hospitals throughout the globe catering huge population base suffering from chronic illness

Government financial support towards maintaining medicine inventories and technological advancement in medicine dispensing systems

Burgeoning requirement to reduce healthcare cost burden and minimize medication errors causing severe adverse events

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by End Users, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by Application

4.1. Overview

4.2. In-Patient

4.3. Outpatient



Chapter 5. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by End Users

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital Pharmacy

5.3. Retail Pharmacy



Chapter 6. Global Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.3. Europe Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.5. Latin America Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. ARxIUM Inc.

7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.3. Cerner Corporation

7.4. InstyMeds

7.5. KUKA AG

7.6. MedAvail Technologies Inc.

7.7. Omnicell Inc.

7.8. Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

7.9. RxSafe LLC

7.10. ScriptPro LLC



