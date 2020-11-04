Phase II Study Demonstrates Utility of DxTerity's Modular Immune Profiling Test for Predicting & Monitoring Iberdomide Response in Lupus Patients

The BMS Iberdomide study is an excellent example of how DxTerity is changing the future of autoimmune clinical trials. Tweet this

-Dr. Bob Terbrueggen, CEO, DxTerity

DxTerity's Modular Immune Profiling Test includes 12 immune system expression modules

The Modular Immune Profiling Test uses Chemical Ligation Dependent Probe Amplification (CLPA) on small volumes of whole blood samples. The MIP test is composed of 12 immune system expression modules, including Type I and Type II Interferon, plasma and plasmablast cells, neutrophils, B cells, T cells, and T cell exhaustion. The test allows researchers to measure changes in the expression of multiple genes; these changes occur in response to drug treatment and provide characterization of therapy response in clinical studies.

Monitoring of Iberdomide response using DxTerity's MIP Assay

The study presented at the ACR Convergence this month demonstrated the utility of the MIP test for monitoring the changes in important inflammatory biomarkers. The randomized, double-blind clinical trial assessed the effects of treatment with Iberdomide on SLE associated genes and showed a decrease in pro-inflammatory signatures over time. The changes in gene expression were measured using whole blood samples collected by DxTerity's DxCollect® micro-collection device. The MIP assay results were compared to the current standard assessment methods and showed a high concordance with flow cytometry assays, while using a significantly smaller amount of blood.

Self-collected samples enable at-home patient monitoring, possibly eliminating the need for blood draws

These results highlight the potential of the MIP assay to replace or supplement current testing methods, simplifying the process of monitoring patients with autoimmune diseases like SLE, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. The complex nature of autoimmune disease requires continuous assessments of multiple biomarkers to understand how interrelated immune pathways change in response to treatment. Today, this requires frequent lab visits for patients, which can be a burden. DxTerity's at home micro-collection device, however, enables remote monitoring with just a small amount of blood, and the MIP assay provides sensitive detection comparable to flow cytometry, a method requiring a full blood draw. MIP is being further developed to expand its range of applications for the longitudinal monitoring of a patient's immune health during clinical trials and investigational studies.

DxTerity's scalable solutions for remote clinical trial monitoring

DxTerity is a proven at-home testing provider specializing in delivering cost-effective solutions, such as SLE monitoring, COVID-19 testing, and other applications. Founded in 2006, the company provides rapid processing times and industry-leading test sensitivity, making them a unique partner for enabling remote monitoring in clinical trials.

About DxTerity

DxTerity is an ISO 13485-certified genomics company with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited laboratory based near Los Angeles, CA. DxTerity develops simple, fast, and affordable genomic tests for disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. Learn more at DxTerity.com

DxTerity Contact:

Jim Healy

DxTerity Diagnostics Inc.

310-537-7857

[email protected]

SOURCE DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

