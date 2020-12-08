Philadelphia Area Students Compete for $2,500 in EmpireCovers Holiday Contest

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but especially for teachers and students. So, as an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer and excitement, EmpireCovers has decided to host a unique art contest for schools in the local Philadelphia area. The EmpireCovers Holiday Car Cover Contest challenges schools to compete against each other in one of the winter season's oldest traditions - decorating Christmas tree car covers. Participating students were encouraged to use their wildest imagination to paint and decorate their own festive wonderlands onto individual car covers. Schools participating in the contest include Wissahickon Middle School, Stephen Decatur School, and Orchard Valley Middle School. Each school has submitted photos of their merry masterpieces for the public to vote on. Voting begins December 7 and ends December 17. A grand prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the car cover creation earning the most votes. The covers with the second and third most votes will earn $500 and $250 respectively. Winners will build their professional portfolio, as the covers will be featured on the EmpireCovers website and social media. The teachers and students would greatly appreciate it if you could share the news about the contest so that they could get as many votes as possible on their creations that they worked very hard on. For more information about the contest and to cast your vote, visit: https://www.empirecovers.com/holiday-contest

Orchard Valley Middle School showing off the functioning chimney on their car cover entry, titled 'Sweet Ride'

About EmpireCovers: Since 2004, EmpireCovers has specialized in manufacturing and selling high quality covers for cars, trucks, boats and other vehicles. Currently, EmpireCovers sells over 600 state-of-the-art protective covers. EmpireCovers is able to cover 99% of all vehicles on the road thanks to their semi-custom fit. For online shopping, resources or to learn more, visit https://www.EmpireCovers.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

EmpireCovers

Patrick Alicki

Phone: 860-819-9667

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

Wissahickon.jpg

Stephen Decatur.jpg

Related Images

sweet-ride.jpg

'Sweet Ride'

Orchard Valley Middle School showing off the functioning chimney on their car cover entry, titled 'Sweet Ride'

Related Links

Contest Page

EmpireCovers

SOURCE EmpireCovers