Philip Moser Announces New Book, Free and Fearless

HAMILTON, Ind., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are no guarantees in this life; change is the only vehicle we have with which to move forward. Philip Moser, the youngest of four sons, all of whom have passed, learned early on to expect the unexpected. Native to the small town of Angola, Indiana, the Moser family was no stranger to tragedy. In his new book, Free and Fearless [June 1, 2019], Philip tells the heart-wrenching story of his youngest daughter Brittany's sudden death and the lessons he's learned from the time he got to spend with her. Detailing the high and low points of Brittany's life and how her rare illnesses came to be, the bond the two of them shared that has inspired him to expand his horizons and make the most out of life live at the heart of this emotional story.

After contracting two rare and unexpected diseases, Brittany's health quickly diminished before she abruptly passed away, leaving the Moser family, not once but twice, in a state of shock and tragedy. "This is a story about the life of Brittany, our spirited, happy-go-lucky child who enjoyed every moment and who has helped me to live my life to its fullest," Moser shares. "She taught me how to laugh, to love, and to live in a way I never dreamed possible. This book is not about the grief of losing a child, but about making the most out of what we are given and living our lives positively and not out of fear."

A deeply personal and honest account of the ups and downs of life before, during, and after his daughter's life-threatening condition, Moser's Free and Fearless shares the story of Brittany Moser through her father's eyes. With a pure honesty only one who has experienced such deep loss can share, he uncovers the truths about his own life, the world around him, and the lives of all of the people Brittany has touched. Free and Fearless reminds us to take nothing for granted, and to make the most of every moment, interaction, and relationship that enriches out lives and makes us who we are.

Free and Fearless is the passion project of Philip Moser and just part of his personal movement to make Brittany's passing meaningful. Moser, the son of a farmer, has pushed himself out of his comfort zone to make Brittany's story come alive on the page, and to share his family's narrative with the world.

Heartfelt and heart-wrenching, Free and Fearless is an illuminating narrative of courage and strength. Moser is available for interviews, Q&A's and byline articles around the launch of Free and Fearless to discuss/write on topics including but not limited to:

How we affect the people around us, both in this life and after we've passed

Keeping an open mind and a positive attitude in order to do things we never thought possible

Moving away from or overcome what makes us comfortable

How not to be controlled by fear, especially fear of the inevitable

Embracing unexpected change and life's fastest curveballs as a natural part of life

PHILIP MOSER is a resident of Hamilton, Indiana, was born on a family farm, and has worked in the grocery business his entire life. He has worked his way up in the industry and now specializes in category management. Moser married Marilyn Wells in 1978 and raised two incredible daughters, Camille and Brittany.

