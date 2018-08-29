Philippe Petit Joins Poetry Barn's First Annual Retreat

WEST HURLEY, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poetry Barn is pleased to announce that Philippe Petit will be joining their first annual Peak Color Poetry Retreat. Mr. Petit will lead a lively conversation on creativity and read selections from his books, including his first published poem.

The retreat, limited to ten, will open to the public for Mr. Petit's appearance on Sunday, October 7 from 4-5 P.M., with tickets available for $20.

Mr. Petit, best known for executing the "artistic crime of the century," an illegal high-wire walk between the World Trade Center's former Twin Towers, has said that walking on the cable was an effort to "extend the boundaries of poetry."

Lissa Kiernan, Poetry Barn's director, said, "It's an honor to host Philippe Petit, whose accomplishments are a poetic blueprint for how to balance risk-taking with technique and determination."

The rest of the four-day poetry retreat will revolve around a daily three-hour workshop, "The Living Object: Image & Movement," led by award-winning poet Judith Vollmer. Participants will work with prompts and objects, do observational field work, and study poems by highly visual poets.

Ms. Vollmer is the author of five full-length books of poetry including "The Apollonia Poems," awarded the University of Wisconsin Press Four Lakes Prize in 2017. Other publication prizes include the Brittingham, the Cleveland, and the Center for Book Arts awards, with her collection Reactor nominated for the prestigious National Book Critics Circle Award.

The Peak Color Poetry Retreat takes place Friday, October 5 through Monday, October 8. A range of packages, from a four-day pass with luxury accommodations ($350-$500) to a two-day commuter pass ($200), are currently available.

There are two registration deadlines: September 2 for those desiring pre-reserved accommodations and September 21 for those not requiring lodging.





A literary center located in New York's Catskill Park, Poetry Barn offers workshops, readings, retreats, and the largest independent poetry lending library in the region.

For more information, please visit http://www.peakcolorpoetryretreat.com. Inquiries may be directed to info@poetrybarn.co, Lissa Kiernan, Director.

