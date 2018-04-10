Phynd announces partnership with Healthwise

Phynd's solution actively consolidates, curates and shares provider information as a single source of truth, a trusted source of high quality, continuously curated profiles. Phynd provides health systems a 360-degree view of providers that are shared with patients, clinical and financial teams to ensure better care and improve the billing process.

Phynd's national directory of more than 4 million provider profiles, merged with the attributes of a health system's unique provider community, is intelligently categorized using Healthwise's taxonomy. The result is the creation of a complete representation of clinical expertise, previously locked in silos inside the health system, but now accessible by patient search, patient engagement, revenue cycle and transitions of care teams.

"Phynd is excited to be bringing Healthwise's world-class taxonomy to both consumers and health care professionals through our Phynd solution," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd. "Enhancing Phynd's robust provider profile management with Healthwise's taxonomy will help health systems' find a doctor, patient access, patient referrals and other processes achieve best-in-class performance."

"Our taxonomy is the result of millions of interactions with clinicians and consumers and understanding how they search for health-related information," said Dave Mink, chief client officer at Healthwise. "We're thrilled to see how Phynd has been able to use the taxonomy, part of Healthwise® Content as a Service, in an innovative way to improve the care experience."

About Phynd Technologies

Phynd enables health systems to create and manage a single, central source of high-quality provider information – who the providers are, where they work, what they do, and what qualifications they have. A robust SaaS-based application supported by a secure cloud platform, Phynd powers core health system processes, including find a doctor, patient referral, patient access, admissions, provider outreach, revenue cycle and discharge management. Backed by strategic investments from some of the leading health systems in the US, Phynd's clients include Yale-New Haven, Duke Health, UNC Health Care and Orlando Health. Phynd out more at www.phynd.com.

About Healthwise

Healthwise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say "no" to the care they don't need. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve. www.healthwise.org. 1.800.706.9646

