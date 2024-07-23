PickleRage Announces Addition of New Jersey-Based Club to Growing Portfolio

Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Brings State-of-the-Art Indoor Pickleball Experience to Moorestown

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into New Jersey with the opening of a new location in Moorestown. Situated at 1199 Nixon Dr. in the East Gate Square Shopping Center, PickleRage is bringing the ultimate pickleball experience to pickleball enthusiasts across the region. It is slated to open at the end of Q4.

PickleRage court

PickleRage at Moorestown is strategically located 11 miles east of Philadelphia at the intersections of Route 73, Route 38, and I-295, offering unparalleled convenience for both local residents and those traveling from neighboring areas. This prime location underscores PickleRage's commitment to providing accessible and top-notch facilities for the rapidly growing pickleball community.

"Our new Moorestown location is strategically positioned to serve the vibrant pickleball community in the area," said Chris Daiss, VP of Real Estate and Construction at PickleRage. "The new club will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio, and we can't wait to welcome players from across the region."

The 32,950-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will include 10 indoor CushionX courts designed for optimal player performance and comfort. The joint-friendly courts will boast excellent visibility and sightlines in a temperature-controlled environment. Additionally, the club plans to offer a fully stocked pro shop with high-quality equipment and apparel, along with advanced technology solutions for seamless court bookings and check-ins. A range of programs, lessons, and clinics will be offered that aim to nurture a vibrant community and foster connections among players of all skill levels.

"Our new Moorestown location is a testament to our dedication to the sport and its players," said Daiss. "We aim to create a community-centric environment where pickleball enthusiasts can enjoy the game. We're looking forward to opening the club, providing the perfect setting for players to engage, compete, and connect with fellow enthusiasts."

Pickleball's unprecedented popularity is the driving force behind the club's rapid expansion, offering entrepreneurs the chance to grow a business around the #1 fastest-growing sport in America. The brand stands out with its cutting-edge CushionX courts (the same used by professionals in the U.S. Open), advanced reservation systems, and community-focused culture. These features attract a diverse membership base and drive player retention, providing franchisees with a strong competitive edge.

For more information about PickleRage at Moorestown, please visit https://picklerage.com/locations/moorestown-new-jersey/.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com

