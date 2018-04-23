NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Pickup Trucks



Technavio's analysts forecast the Pickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Pickup Truck Market in the US for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on product:

• Full-size pickup truck

• Small-size and mid-size pickup truck



Technavio's report, Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Honda Motor

• Nissan

• Toyota Motor Corporation



Market driver

• Increased utility of pickup trucks

Market challenge

• Increasing sales of used vehicles.

Market trend

• Incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



