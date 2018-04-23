Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022

About Pickup Trucks

Technavio's analysts forecast the Pickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Pickup Truck Market in the US for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on product:
• Full-size pickup truck
• Small-size and mid-size pickup truck

Technavio's report, Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
• Ford Motor Company
• General Motors
• Honda Motor
• Nissan
• Toyota Motor Corporation

Market driver
• Increased utility of pickup trucks
Market challenge
• Increasing sales of used vehicles.
Market trend
• Incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

