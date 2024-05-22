Pier59 Studios Hosts Netflix Immersive Upfront Event, Showcasing Ambitious Advertising Strategy and New Content Slate

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix Inc. captivated the advertising community with its first in-person Upfront event, hosted at the iconic Pier59 Studios in New York City. This groundbreaking event unveiled Netflix's innovative advertising strategy and showcased a diverse array of upcoming content.

Pier59 Founder and Chairman Federico Pignatelli said, "We were extremely proud that Netflix chose to host their 2024 Upfronts at Pier59 – with our 11 flexible, modular stages and our deep commitment to the latest display technologies, it is the perfect backdrop to deliver an engaging and immersive original message right in the heart of the advertising capital of the world."

The event, held at Pier59 Studios on May 15th and 16th, 2024, provided an immersive theater experience with an atmosphere of excitement and innovation. At the heart of the event was Pier59 Studios' advanced 65' LED Megawall for Virtual Production to present their meticulously choreographed run-of-show, offering a visually stunning and dynamic showcase. "Working with Netflix event partners, VPP and CoLaboratory, we utilized our full complement of Virtual Production technologies including our MegaWall to display the new shows for Netflix in dazzling 4K resolution to produce a flawless performance for the senior executives on stage and an engaging experience for their important audience" said Steve Baum Chief Innovation Officer for Pier59 Studios. This cutting-edge technology allowed Netflix to deliver a truly memorable experience, highlighting their commitment to blending creativity with technology.

Shonda Rhimes kicked off the presentations, discussing her transition from ABC to Netflix and introducing a sneak peek of the highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, outlined Netflix's commitment to entertaining a global audience and unveiled a slate of new series and films, including Kevin Williamson's new drama, a bull riding series starring Tim McGraw, and more episodes of 3 Body Problem. She emphasized, "When we say we want to entertain the world, we really mean it."

The event also highlighted Netflix's strategic move into sports content, with Bajaria announcing the streaming of two NFL Christmas Day games and the upcoming series "Receiver," featuring San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson added star power to the event, promoting their new project, "Running Point," and engaging directly with advertisers.

Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer, Marian Lee, discussed the thoughtful integration of advertisements into Netflix's content, ensuring that members remain the priority. She highlighted Netflix's growing influence in the advertising space, bolstered by partnerships with top ad tech companies like The Trade Desk, Inc., Alphabet Inc., DV360, and Magnite, Inc. and announced that AD-supported monthly users increased dramatically from 5 million to 40 million.

To tell their story in the most engaging and memorable manner, the studios were transformed into a real world experience of some of Netflix most iconic and visible shows, including a mock version of Squid Game, a string ensemble with characters in period costume to celebrate the new season of Bridgerton and a gastronomic experience inspired by the many cooking shows on Netflix housed within Pier59's iconic café and deck with gorgeous views of NYC and the Hudson River. All of this was tied together through the use of Pier59's studio-wide LED displays controlled by advanced Disguise display systems to be perfectly synchronized to the exacting details of the 2-day event.

"It was a wonderfully successful event with presentations spread over 2 days and over 3,000 visitors participating. Netflix received rave reviews for their new programming line-up and their continuing commitment to advertising technology. We were enormously proud to be a part of it and look forward to hosting future events of a similar magnitude," concluded Pignatelli.

About Pier59 Studios

Pier59 Studios is a leading video-photography and multimedia studio located in New York City. Renowned for hosting high-profile events and productions, Pier59 Studios provides state-of-the-art facilities, including Virtual Production, and services to some of the most influential brands and artists in the world.

