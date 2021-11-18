Piezoelectric Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 282.03 mn from 2020 to 2025| Need for High-performance Sensors Witnessed by the Aerospace Industry to Improve Market Growth | Technavio

The report on the piezoelectric materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the surging need for high-performance sensors witnessed by the aerospace industry.

The piezoelectric materials market covers the following areas:

Piezoelectric Materials Market Sizing

Piezoelectric Materials Market Forecast

Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on segmentation by geography, the piezoelectric materials market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key countries for the piezoelectric materials market in the region. In addition, APAC will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors.

Some Companies Mentioned

APC International Ltd.

CTS Corp.

KYOCERA Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG

Piezo Kinetics Inc.

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

Solvay SA

Tayca Corp.

TDK Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

GF and GFRP Composites Market: The GF and GFRP composites market has been segmented by manufacturing process (compression molding process, pultrusion process, open molding process, resin transfer molding process, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The GF and GFRP composites market has been segmented by manufacturing process (compression molding process, pultrusion process, open molding process, resin transfer molding process, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: The metal additive manufacturing market has been segmented by application (aerospace, healthcare, tools and mold, automobile, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Piezoelectric Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 282.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Solvay SA, Tayca Corp., and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]vio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

