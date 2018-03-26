Pilot Flying J Rewards Dedicated Drivers in Fourth Annual Road Warrior Contest

Pilot Flying J hosts the annual online contest to show appreciation for professional drivers who go the extra mile to ensure that products and goods are delivered safely, securely and on time to keep the country running efficiently. Each year, Road Warrior winners are nominated by coworkers, friends and families of professional drivers across the U.S. for their hard work, perseverance and passion for driving. This year's winners stood out from a field of almost 5,000 participants.

As winners of the fourth annual Road Warrior contest, Sheeds will receive $10,000, Lee will receive $5,000 and Ridley will receive $2,500, and all will join an exclusive group of past program winners. Nominators of these three winners will also receive a $500 prize.

"This year's Road Warrior winners are inspiring and exceptional representations of the professional driver community," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "These unsung heroes are on the road day in and day out to provide our country with the goods that make daily life possible. The Road Warrior program is our way of thanking professional drivers."

America's 3.8 million truck drivers are an integral piece of the country's infrastructure. This year's Road Warriors are each making strong contributions to the professional driving community in different ways:

Mike Sheeds , grand prize winner : A professional driver of more than 27 years, Sheeds has over 3.5 million safe driving miles under his belt. Sheeds has trained more than 300 students throughout his career, teaching the importance of safety above all else. His awards and accolades speak to his achievements on the road, but pale in comparison to his dedication to his family. Sheeds and his wife have four adopted daughters, each born drug and/or alcohol exposed and surviving trauma, abuse and neglect. While driving can be a demanding career, Sheeds always prioritizes spending time with family and advocating for his children.

: Lee began his professional driving career 34 years ago while serving in the army in the . Lee has overcome many adversities throughout his life including rebuilding his family's home after losing it to a flood and being diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia stage two blood cancer. None of these hardships hindered his dedication to driving, and he is still on the road today making his family proud. Desiree Ridley , third place winner: Ridley, a long haul driver who joined the professional driving community when she turned 21, is an advocate of millennial women breaking barriers in the professional driving industry. Throughout her recent pregnancy, Ridley continued to show dedication and passion for her job, driving until she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. Even as a new mother, she continues to drive (now locally) six days a week while caring for her family. No matter what comes her way, Ridley handles it with strength and finesse—on and off the road.

"I am so humbled to be chosen as a Road Warrior winner," said Sheeds. "Driving has been part of my life for almost 30 years, and teaching aspiring professional drivers to prioritize safety above all else is what has remained most important to me throughout my career. Experience will never trump physics, and I encourage all drivers to remember this on the road. I'd like to thank my wife for nominating me and always believing in me, and all of the inspiring pro drivers I've met throughout my journey."

To learn more about the Road Warrior program and read about the winners, visit RoadWarrior.PilotFlyingJ.com. To learn more about the grand prize winner and view exclusive content visit the Pilot Flying J YouTube channel. Join the Road Warrior conversation by following #RoadWarrior.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com/ for more information.

