Pioneering trademark for memory loss care goes to Michigan senior housing provider

Leisure Living started placing an emphasis on memory loss care more than 20 years ago when it noted there was no full continuum of care for senior residents, the resident's family and care staff. The program balances the individual physical care and emotional needs of all involved.

"We wanted to make sure there was comprehensive care and not just interactions during the day," Leisure Living President Neil Kraay said.

"This trademark vindicates all of the hard work it took to research and implement what we consider to be the best memory care program in Michigan."

Memory care staff members at Leisure Living's 25 communities throughout Michigan are trained in the specialized program. The team is encouraged to demonstrate care procedures and pass tests to earn certification to care for patients with memory loss.

The Moments MemoryCare™ program, which was deployed four years ago in Leisure Living communities, will continue to evolve with the newest research, Kraay said. The housing community provider sought the trademark to validate the unique nature of the care planning.

"We always want to improve for the benefit of our residents," Kraay said. "We can confidently say with Moments MemoryCare™ that we are talking the talk and walking the walk. We're taking the steps necessary to provide exemplary care."

About Leisure Living Management

Leisure Living has been improving senior and family care across Michigan since 1995 with a network of communities that serve rural and urban centers. Our daily goal and mission seeks "To honor God by providing high quality senior lifestyle services which promote the value and dignity of every person." For more about Leisure Living Management, go to http://www.leisure-living.com.

