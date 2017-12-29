Pisen offers 10 million coupons (value 200 million RMB) to Apple customers

According to Pisen's Tweet, as a phone accessories manufacturer, a large part of Pisen's loyal users are Apple users. This battery replacement offer is also an appreciation and reward from Pisen to its users. Pisen also suggests Apple to consider compensating its own users. Moreover, Pisen can provide professional cell phone battery replacement services in over 100 Chinese cities through 3000 3C-Easy stores with 12-month guarantee.

Pisen battery replacement campaign will start from Jan. 1st 2018, meanwhile the 3C-Easy, a mobile repairs & services platform under Pisen, will hold online order campaign, which can save 20 RMB. The cross-country offline stores of 3C-Easy will offer convenient repairing services and promise post-purchase service as well.

