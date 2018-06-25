PitchBook to Showcase Hybrid Cloud Leadership at GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit

The Cloud Tech Summit is GeekWire's second annual premier independent technical conference which unites developers and business decision makers looking to get ahead in the cloud. The day-long event will include sessions on various topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, Serverless, DevOps, Containers, SaaS and the hybrid cloud.

"In today's technology and business landscape, a flexible and fluid cloud environment is more important than ever. We worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to implement a hybrid cloud infrastructure that supports two of PitchBook's globally dispersed teams and learned a lot along the way," said Alex Legault, Associate Director of Product at PitchBook. "GeekWire's Cloud Tech Summit provides the perfect audience to share the key insights we gleaned throughout the process and inform other companies as they consider hybrid cloud migration strategies."

GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit

When: Wednesday, June 27 at 10:30am PST

Where: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St Bellevue, WA 98004

Who: Alex Legault, Associate Director of Product at PitchBook

Session: Data on Steroids: Building A Fast Financial Application Using A Hybrid Cloud and SOA

Link: https://www.geekwire.com/events/geekwire-cloud-tech-summit-2018/

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 16,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

