PitchBook to Showcase Hybrid Cloud Leadership at GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit

SEATTLE, NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced Alex Legault, Associate Director of Product, will present at the GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit, taking place at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:30am PST. Legault's session, titled, "Data on Steroids: Building A Fast Financial Application Using A Hybrid Cloud and SOA," will detail the journey PitchBook took to implement a hybrid cloud infrastructure leveraging Rackspace and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Cloud Tech Summit is GeekWire's second annual premier independent technical conference which unites developers and business decision makers looking to get ahead in the cloud. The day-long event will include sessions on various topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, Serverless, DevOps, Containers, SaaS and the hybrid cloud.
"In today's technology and business landscape, a flexible and fluid cloud environment is more important than ever. We worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to implement a hybrid cloud infrastructure that supports two of PitchBook's globally dispersed teams and learned a lot along the way," said Alex Legault, Associate Director of Product at PitchBook. "GeekWire's Cloud Tech Summit provides the perfect audience to share the key insights we gleaned throughout the process and inform other companies as they consider hybrid cloud migration strategies."
GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit
When: Wednesday, June 27 at 10:30am PST
Where: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St Bellevue, WA 98004
Who: Alex Legault, Associate Director of Product at PitchBook
Session: Data on Steroids: Building A Fast Financial Application Using A Hybrid Cloud and SOA
Link: https://www.geekwire.com/events/geekwire-cloud-tech-summit-2018/
About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 16,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.
