PLAN THE FAMILY VACATION OF A LIFETIME

Tauck

07 Jun, 2023, 10:38 ET

Travel Expert on the Rising Popularity of Multigenerational Family Vacations and How to Gain the Best Value While Traveling

WILTON, Conn., June 1, 2023

BACKGROUND:

As summer approaches, travel is trending in a big way! But one sector of travel having a renaissance is family travel. According to a survey conducted by the Family Travel Association, 85% of parents are very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months. In addition, demand for travel in larger family groups also remains strong. Almost half of the respondents (44%) report that they are planning to take family vacations with people outside of their immediate family unit, while 47% of respondents say they are planning a multigenerational trip.

On Thursday June 1st, Jennifer Tombaugh, President of Tauck and mother of four, discussed the rising popularity of family travel and shared tips on how to plan a more meaningful multigenerational vacation.

WHY FAMILY TRIPS ARE TRENDING:

  • Families are seeking more meaningful vacations: More are looking to experience authentic cultural and wildlife experiences, and real-world discovery with hands-on activities that every age can enjoy together.
  • Multigenerational experiences create lasting memories: Trips that are crafted to engage the generations and introduce families to the traditions and cultures of another place help create lasting memories they can bring back with them.
  • Leave your worries at home with all-inclusive travel:  The convenience and peace of mind that comes with all-inclusive travel allows you to be fully present in the moment with your family. There is a sense of relief knowing that you don't need to plan anything or worry about taking out the wallet as hotels, activities, gratuities, and even most meals are paid for upfront.

Jennifer Tombaugh is President of Tauck, the US-based leader in guided tours and cruises serving all seven continents with more than 150 travel experiences and events for culturally curious travelers on land, sea and river. Jennifer joined Tauck in 2001 to help guide the creation and launch of Tauck Bridges, the company's collection of 20 family travel adventures in North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America. As President (and as a member of Tauck's Executive Team), Jennifer guides the company's day-to-day operations while also helping drive its long-term direction and strategy. Jennifer also spearheaded and oversees Ken Burns American Journeys, Tauck's partnership with acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns and his longtime collaborator Dayton Duncan. Jennifer is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the European Tourism Association (ETOA) and is a Board Director at Sacred Heart University's Jack Welch College of Business & Technology, The Lobkowicz Collections (Czech Republic) and the Harvard Club Of Southern Connecticut. She is also a member of the Young Presidents' Organization and the International Women's Forum of Connecticut.

