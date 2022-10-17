Plastic Processing Machinery Market to grow by USD 3.56 Bn; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Plastic Processing Machinery Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58% and observe an incremental growth of USD 3.56% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international vendors. Vendors compete based on innovations and customized services. Vendor competition in the global plastic processing machinery market is moderate. Some of the significant players in the market include ARBURG GmbH, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, and Haitian International Holdings Ltd. Vendors tend to follow standard specifications to make the installation of plastic processing machinery. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, key product launches, and successful strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global plastic processing machinery market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market is driven by growing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries and the ease of operability of industrial machines.

The market in focus is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of automated machines, high demand from the food and beverage packaging industry, and an increase in the demand for plastic products. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc., Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc., ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Cannon Spa, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Graham Engineering Corp., Gurucharan Industries, Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technology, Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Negri Bossi Spa, Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. as major market participants.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report Now

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Packaging



Construction



Automotive



Others

The packaging industry is the major end-user in the market. The fast-growing packaged food industry and increasing investments in new food and beverage manufacturing/processing facilities are driving the growth of the segment.

Product

IMM



Extrusion Machine



BMM



Others

The IMM segment will account for the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of injection molding machines for manufacturing components in the automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare industries is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 57% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Population growth and rising per capita income has increased the consumption of convenience and processed food, thereby driving the growth of the plastic processing machinery market. To help businesses improve their market position, the plastic processing machinery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report also covers the following areas:

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic processing machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic processing machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic processing machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic processing machinery market vendors

Related Reports:

Plastic Processing Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc., Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc., ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Cannon Spa, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Graham Engineering Corp., Gurucharan Industries, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technology, Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Negri Bossi Spa, Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 IMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on IMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on IMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on IMM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on IMM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Extrusion machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Extrusion machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Extrusion machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Extrusion machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Extrusion machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 BMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on BMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on BMM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on BMM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on BMM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ARBURG GmbH Co KG

Exhibit 123: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 124: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Key offerings

11.4 BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH

Exhibit 126: BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Haitan International Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Haitan International Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Haitan International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Haitan International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Haitan International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hillenbrand Inc.

Exhibit 136: Hillenbrand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Hillenbrand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Hillenbrand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hillenbrand Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 140: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Negri Bossi Spa

Exhibit 143: Negri Bossi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 144: Negri Bossi Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Negri Bossi Spa - Key offerings

11.10 Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Exhibit 154: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: The Japan Steel Works Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio