PlayersTV Introduces The "No Media Show" Featuring NBA Champion Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams and Comedian Jerry 'Bubba Dub' Morgan

PlayersTV has 50+ athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Deandre Jordan, Natasha Cloud and many more

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the premier destination for sports lifestyle, culture and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest original series, The No Media Show, presented by Ford. This groundbreaking program, hosted by NBA Championship Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams and renowned comedian Jerry 'Bubba Dub' Morgan, is set to revolutionize the way fans engage with sports narratives.

"The No Media Show" is poised to challenge the status quo of traditional sports media by providing a fresh and unfiltered perspective directly from the athletes and personalities themselves. With thought-provoking and spirited discussions, the show promises to deliver candid insights, untold stories, and plenty of laughs along the way.

Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams, a legendary figure in the basketball world, brings his unparalleled experience and charisma to the table. Known for his dazzling skills on the court and instrumental role in securing an NBA Championship, Williams captivates audiences with his electrifying personality and unique perspective on the game.

"We're ready to bring 'The No Media Show' to people everywhere. In today's media landscape and even dating back to when I played, athletes have found themselves at the mercy of media narratives that are often far from the truth. With this show, we take back control of athletes' stories and share them in our own authentic voices," said Williams.

Joining Williams is Jerry 'Bubba Dub' Morgan, a Texas-based comedian with a social media following exceeding two million. With his quick wit and infectious humor, Morgan adds a dynamic flair to the show, ensuring that viewers are entertained from start to finish.

Morgan echoed Williams's sentiments, stating, "It's time to break free from traditional media and showcase the real. The No Media Show is our platform to speak the truth, entertain audiences, and expose all the TRASHH takes along the way."

"No Media on PlayersTV challenges the norm, bringing raw authenticity to sports entertainment." These guys will keep traditional media personalities and networks honest and accountable, " said Deron Guidrey, CO-Founder of PlayersTV.

"For far too long, traditional media has been able to run rampant with little to no accountability, often to the detriment of the athlete-fan connection as they prioritize views and clicks through negativity. No Media embodies a new voice—one directly from athletes—to set the record straight, to finally cut through the noise, and to hold media members accountable, said Collin Castellaw, CO-Founder of PlayersTV.

"The No Media Show" aims to empower athletes and entertainers to reclaim control over their narratives in the media landscape. Each week, viewers can expect new episodes featuring conventional narratives and providing insight into the lives of athletes beyond the headlines.

Don't miss the premiere of "The No Media Show," exclusively on PlayersTV. Stay tuned for new episodes every week, as Williams, Morgan, and a lineup of special guests tackle the biggest topics in sports and beyond.

PlayersTV is a leading athlete lifestyle network providing fans with unparalleled access to the lives of professional athletes. With a focus on delivering compelling content that goes beyond the game, PlayersTV provides an inside look into the lives and stories of athletes across various sports.

