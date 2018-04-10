PlayUsa.com Launches First-Ever Twitch Channel Dedicated To Legal Online Gambling

"The PlayUSA Twitch channel is already proving to be a popular vehicle for online gamblers to connect to games in a new and interesting way," said Matt Brown, who developed and directs the PlayUSA channel. "Streaming online casino play on Twitch has proven wildly popular in international markets. Applying that successful concept to regulated online gambling here in the United States by dedicating an entire channel to legal online casino games is a natural fit."

PlayUSA Twitch, which launched in March, streams real-money gameplay from New Jersey's award-winning legal online casinos. The channel's unique, entertaining personalities — Anthony "EatAHogie" Cicali, Tim Cody, Vincent "Vinny Goombatz" Del Guercio, and Zach Owens — are a key attraction.

Each video weaves entertainment with real-world gambling tips that viewers can use in their own games. In addition, viewers interact in a live chat and are rewarded with loyalty points redeemable in PlayUSA's Twitch store.

"The engagement on Twitch has been fantastic so far," said Del Guercio. "Twitch's platform lends itself to an interactive experience for both the hosts and the viewers, creating its own distinct community. The thirst for this kind of content is undeniable."

Similar content has flourished internationally, attracting tens of thousands of followers and millions of channel views. In less than a month of operation, the PlayUSA Twitch Channel has grown to an audience of several hundred viewers.

"We have a unique opportunity to play online casino games legally here in New Jersey, and viewers from across the U.S. are able to play vicariously along with us," Cicali said. "I have little doubt the channel will continue to see incredible growth in the coming months."

To visit PlayUSA's Twitch channel, visit www.twitch.tv/playusa.

About The PlayUSA Network:

Las Vegas-based PlayUSA.com and its state-focused branches are leading sources for news, analysis, and research related to the regulated online gaming market in the U.S.

