Plex Systems Recognized with a Notable Mention in First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems

Gartner's report describes the state of the market: "Although the MES market is maturing, we foresee considerable changes related to the technology, adaptability, usability, breadth of functionality and enhanced decision-support capabilities. The changes embodied in these market shifts, driven by factors such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital twin/digital thread and governmental vision such as Industrie 4.0 will require considerable nimbleness and competency on the part of vendors."

"Our customers use the Plex Manufacturing Cloud as the system of record for their entire business and extended ecosystem, helping to achieve both operational excellence and new levels of connectivity with suppliers, partners and customers," said Don Clarke, interim chief executive officer, Plex Systems. "Plex is proud to be included in this report, as we believe it's additional validation of the systems that leading companies rely on to succeed."

*Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems," Rick Franzosa, 28 November 2017

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Plex Systems

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to nearly 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered Cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

