Plug and Play Accepts 156 Startups Into Its Programs

"Plug and Play is here to fuel innovation and give startups an opportunity to team up with the largest players in their industry," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are excited to welcome the newest startups into the Plug and Play ecosystem."

Selected startups will go through a three-month program centered on business development. The companies will have the chance to secure pilots, POCs, and investments from Plug and Play's extensive network of 220 corporate partners. Plug and Play does not take equity as a prerequisite to join the program. Upon graduation, these startups will enter into Plug and Play's global ecosystem and will continue to be part of the community through deal flow and events.

"I could not be more thrilled about the quality of the startups across all our programs. We have already seen some early engagements from our corporate partners and funding events on their way. Judging by the first few days, this will likely be the best cohort yet," shared Ivan Zgomba, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures.

These 156 startups will graduate at Plug and Play's Summer Summit June 12th-14th. Tickets to the Summit are limited, register today: bit.ly/summersummit18

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 21 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

Media Contact

Allison Romero

allison@pnptc.com

(408) 524-1457

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-accepts-156-startups-into-its-programs-300624794.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com