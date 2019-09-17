Plum Creative Consulting Aims To Help Corporate Executives With Design Team Management

If you are managing an existing creative team, we can get you and your team out of chaos mode of miscommunication and missed deadlines that drains everyone's time and ends up in costly budget overruns. We speak both "business" and "creative" fluently and we can give you the language you need to communicate your business needs to your creative team in a way that will provide clear direction. Conversely, we can work with your creative team to develop their business communication skills so they have the confidence they need to participate in strategy meetings and provide you with what you need.

For executives who are tired of paying too much for outside agencies and contractors, and would like to build an in-house team, Plum Creative Consulting has the experience to guide you through recruiting and interviewing, consulting on headcount and organizational hierarchy and help you set up a team that will work within your budget.

It commonly happens that in-house managers start out as designers and find themselves taking on more responsibilities for leading the team. That may include scheduling, budgeting and attending strategic meetings. If you find yourself with a manager that needs help making the leap or just needs some guidance through this growing process, Plum Creative Consulting is the right place for you. We can provide individual or team mentoring, where we will spend time with key staff and identify where they need help and professional development for creatives. We can assess where the disconnect may be happening and help them develop the skills they need to build confidence and become a true leader.

For more information go to plumcreativeconsulting.com, or to set up an consultation, please contact Leslie Morgan at leslie@plumcreativeconsulting.com or (646) 932-8455

SOURCE Plum Creative Consulting, LLC

