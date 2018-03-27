PMD Healthcare Releases Top-Line Findings of 2018 Cystic Fibrosis and Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Online Research Surveys

PMD Healthcare conducted two online patient surveys to better understand the voice-of-the- customer as it pertains to monitoring their lung functions, and to get feedback from patients concerning their needs in terms of education, new product development and support services. "To that end, we have just launched our CF and PF Advisory Boards and we look forward to working together with the advisors to learn about the diseases and to help patients live better and more fulfilling lives," said Cari-anne Keller, PMD Healthcare's Manager of Customer Care.

Top-line research findings :

Over 90% of both CF (93%) and PF (96%) patients surveyed indicated that they would like the ability to monitor their lung functions at home between visits with their doctor

96% of both CF and PF patients surveyed would like to use a remote monitoring device (Spirometer) to measure their lung functions at home, and 96% of both groups said having the ability to monitor their lung functions at home was very important to them

78% of CF patients and 100% of PF patients surveyed stated that their clinical care team has never discussed using a personal spirometer medical device for their care

The majority of patients surveyed said they would feel comfortable asking their doctor about using a remote monitoring device at home

Patients identified several benefits of monitoring their lung functions at home:

Potential to recognize flare ups / exacerbations sooner



Provides them peace of mind and lessens the anxiety of PFT's done in the clinic



Educates them about their lung function



Allows them to handle their care on their own terms

ABOUT PMD HEALTHCARE

Founded in 2010, PMD Healthcare specializes in medical devices, digital health, and chronic care management and is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that empower people to improve their healthcare and quality of life. PMD Healthcare developed the first personal spirometer, Spiro PD, approved by the FDA in 2011. PMD is currently launching several new remote monitoring products, including its second-generation spirometer, Spiro PD 2.0, and its HIPPA-compliant Wellness Management System (WMS). To learn more, visit www.MyPMD.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmd-healthcare-releases-top-line-findings-of-2018-cystic-fibrosis-and-pulmonary-fibrosis-patient-online-research-surveys-300620606.html

SOURCE PMD Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.mypmd.com

