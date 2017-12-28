PNM and Other Parties Request Commission Reconsider Order in General Rate Review

"The settlement agreement continues to have overwhelming support from the parties to our rate review and it should be upheld by the Commission," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Each of the settlement parties recognizes the significance and complexities of transitioning to coal-free generation and made concessions in this agreement to continue down this path. If we proceed to litigation, it will be to protect our ability to achieve this transition in a responsible way for all stakeholders."

The Commission had previously issued an order on Dec. 20, 2017 that accepted the Oct. 31, 2017 Hearing Examiners' Recommended Decision with certain modifications. The Commission has 20 days to consider the request. The Commission has authority to extend the suspension period in the rate review until Mar. 6, 2018. It is presumed that if the rate review moves to litigation, the suspension period would be extended to accommodate the Commissioners' review of the litigated proceeding. Under the Commission rules, parties have until Jan. 2, 2018 to respond to the motion. The Commission's next scheduled Open Meeting is on Jan. 3, 2018.

The signatories to the settlement agreement include: PNM; NM Attorney General; the Utility Division Staff; City of Albuquerque; Bernalillo County; New Mexico Industrial Energy Consumers; Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority; Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy; Wal-Mart Stores East, LP and Sam's East, Inc.; Kroger Co.; Sierra Club; Renewable Energy Industries Association; and Western Resource Advocates.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2016 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,791 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 767,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

