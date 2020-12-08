This excerpt is one of many in the second book in the ShiftPoetry collection, titled Poetry without Pants, Written When Nobody's Looking, brought to you by the editors of ShiftPoetry in the Time of COVID-19.

A must-have for anyone and everyone stuck at home, Poetry without Pants is an "off-camera sometimes off-color" look at what lurks behind the screen and below the desk.

As the title implies, the book is a look at life during the pandemic, when many of us have been isolated and separated, conducting business, having meetings, and celebrating monumental personal occasions over Zoom.

When you engage with Poetry Without Pants, you will be provoked, shocked, entertained, and hopefully very inspired to create your own poems, riffs, stories, and songs – "written when nobody's looking."

Poetry without Pants offers poetic insight into the psyches and behaviors of people trying to find normalcy in these abnormal times. The workbook feature provides the opportunity for readers to respond and write their own stories.

Poetry Without Pants: Written When Nobody's Looking is available at ShiftPoetry.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble for $20 and as a bundle with ShiftPoetry In the Time of Covid-19 for $30.

SHIFTPOETRY is a growing platform of prompt driven writing in community to better one's life. Writers are encouraged to write from the heart, leave their egos behind, knowing that they will receive "thank-you(s)" – not critiques. ShiftPoetry is about writing for self-help – writing oneself happy, healthy and whole. We like to say, "whatever one writes is perfect". Our goal is to "improve life one stanza at a time'. To learn more about ShiftPoetry, visit shiftpoetry.com .

