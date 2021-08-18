Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market | Evolving Opportunities in Sciences Tools and Services Industry | Technavio

The report on the point-of-care coagulation testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The point-of-care coagulation testing market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics and homecare) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The growing focus toward personalized medicine will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The point-of-care coagulation testing market covers the following areas:

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Sizing

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Forecast

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40479

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Helena Laboratories Corp.

iLine Microsystems SL

Medtronic Plc

Micropoint Bioscience Inc.

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Coagulation Testing Market - Global coagulation testing market is segmented by technology (electrochemical and optical), product (consumables and instruments), end-user (hospitals and private clinics and home care), application (PT, aPTT, TT, and ACT), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global point of care diagnostics market is segmented by product (hematology diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, rapid coagulation diagnostics, and others), end-user (hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and clinical diagnostic laboratories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Life sciences tools and services market

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Production

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: ?????Global-Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End User

?The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hospitals and clinics

Homecare

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Hospitals and clinics constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was homecare. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024.

Buy the full point-of-care coagulation testing market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: End User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 17: ?Comparison by End User

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)?

Exhibit 19: ??Hospitals and clinics-Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: ?Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Homecare - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)?

Exhibit 22: Homecare-Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Homecare - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End User

Exhibit 24: ?Market opportunity by End User

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

??The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW?

The four regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while ROW was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the four regions will maintain the same position as that in 2019. This is indicative of the limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024?

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)?

Exhibit 29: ????North America -Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: ?????Europe -Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: ?Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 34: ?Asia - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)?

Exhibit 35: Asia -Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)?

Exhibit 38: ROW -Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing geriatric population

8.1.2 Growing technological innovations in POC testing

8.1.3 Shift toward rapid diagnostics

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of trained professionals

8.2.2 Lack of accessibility and affordability in developing countries

8.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market Trends

8.3.1 Increasing adoption of automation in the healthcare sector

8.3.2 Growing focus toward personalized medicine

8.3.3 Growing product promotional activities

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.4 Danaher Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.5 DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.7 Helena Laboratories Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.8 iLine Microsystems SL

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.9? Medtronic Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.10 Micropoint Bioscience Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.11 Siemens AG

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.12 Sysmex Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/point-of-care-coagulation-testing-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio