This report provides Point of Care, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay sales to retail clinics. Vaccines are also included.

Convenience clinics are designed to occupy small spaces and provide just basic care. Therefore, they do not use most of the sophisticated medical equipment found in hospitals or specialty centers such as advanced imaging devices. In fact, while a few larger centers have x-ray machines, most do not.

However, retail clinics are becoming relatively large users of point-of-care (POC) tests, clinical chemistry and immunoassay laboratory tests and vaccines. This chapter examines the effect of retail clinics on each of these three supplier market segments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q4rprg/point_of_care?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-in-retail-clinics-2018-cholesterol-diabetes-influenza-other-tests-300628856.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

