DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market in Retail Clinics (Cholesterol, Diabetes, Influenza, Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides Point of Care, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay sales to retail clinics. Vaccines are also included.
Convenience clinics are designed to occupy small spaces and provide just basic care. Therefore, they do not use most of the sophisticated medical equipment found in hospitals or specialty centers such as advanced imaging devices. In fact, while a few larger centers have x-ray machines, most do not.
However, retail clinics are becoming relatively large users of point-of-care (POC) tests, clinical chemistry and immunoassay laboratory tests and vaccines. This chapter examines the effect of retail clinics on each of these three supplier market segments.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q4rprg/point_of_care?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-in-retail-clinics-2018-cholesterol-diabetes-influenza-other-tests-300628856.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article