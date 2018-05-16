Pollo Campero Opens Its First Restaurant in the State of Tennesse

Welcome to Nashville

Alberto Sosa has a long story with Nashville where he has been living since 1993. The businessman is well-known for his successful investments in the food industry, Pollo Campero being his third restaurant in the Nashville area. His strong knowledge of the segment and an eye for successful brands inspired him to bring to the capital of Tennessee its first Pollo Campero restaurant. "Owning a restaurant franchise has been a dream of mine. I saw the opportunity and the need to bring to Nashville a brand that is known as one of the best chicken restaurants in the country. People would drive to Atlanta (the closest Pollo Campero store) to enjoy the succulent fried chicken," says Mr. Sosa.

The Nashville Pollo Campero restaurant has 2,600 square feet space and is currently creating 60+ full time and part time jobs. "The Pollo Campero brand brings the most flavorful chicken to our tables. The recipes are totally different from what I have tried before," says Alberto Sosa.

Mr. Sosa also announced he has plans to expand the presence of the brand in Nashville. "We are growing with Pollo Campero and bringing a second restaurant to the city very soon."

A Menu Full of Flavor

Pollo Campero's menu will feature its signature recipes: Campero® Fried and Grilled Chicken in a variety of individual and family meal formats as well as Extra Crunchy Chicken in boneless individual meals. Customers will also be able to enjoy the brand's 100% white meat, crunchy boneless wings Camperitos™ paired with Pollo Campero's signature dipping sauce. The menu includes Campero's new chicken sandwiches in Extra Crunchy and Grilled varieties—both options feature Campero's unique seasonings and marinade as well as the brand's new signature sauce. For those looking for lighter meals packed with flavor, the menu includes entrée salads with Pollo Campero's unique Extra Crunchy and Grilled chicken recipes. "We are extremely excited to bring our flavorful chicken meals to Tennessee. We believe that life is about how much flavor you put into it, and we do so through our high quality, one-of-a-kind meals that deliver our unmistakable flavor every single time," says Federico Valiente, Senior Director of Marketing, Campero USA Corp.

To learn more about the menu, visit http://us.campero.com/flavor.

Location

300 Harding Mall Dr.

Nashville, TN – 37211

Hours of operation are:

Sunday – Thursday: 10AM – 10PM

Friday and Saturday: 10AM – 11PM.

Pollo Campero's flavorful chicken meals are available for dine-in, take out and drive thru.

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu focused on individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors in Pollo Campero's hand-breaded, tender, juicy and crunchy traditional fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and never frozen. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit Campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CamperoUSA.

