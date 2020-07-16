Polls Are Now Open for "Stupid Tuesday" 2020

WICHITA, Kan., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting has begun in "the election nobody wants to win"—It's Time to Fix Stupid's third "Stupid Tuesday" primary.

A total of 36 candidates from 10 states are on this year's ballot, with nominees from six states—Connecticut, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia—in which ITtFS does not currently operate.

It's Time to Fix Stupid does not choose its own targets. Candidates are nominated anonymously by members of the public via a form on the group's website itstimetofixstupid.com.

This year's ballot features ranked-choice voting, since both Kansas and Arizona will have actual primaries during "Stupid Tuesday" voting. Two candidates—Candice Keller in Ohio and Eric Porterfield in West Virginia—have already been "fixed" in primaries.

But Executive Director R.J. Dickens doesn't want anyone to think his group wants credit for these or any other "fixes".

"The voters do the work," he said. "Our goal is to be like the little girl in the classic Shake 'n Bake commercial—'and I helped.'"

The order of preference when the voting ends determines the group's priorities for the fall campaign.

The candidates on this year's ballot are:

ARIZONA—Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake); Representatives David Cook (R-Globe); John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction); Anthony Kern (R-Glendale); Jay Lawrence (R-Scottsdale).

CONNECTICUT (At-large)—Representatives Jack Hennessey, D-Bridgeport; John Piscopo, Thomaston.

GEORGIA—Representatives Ginny Ehrhart, R-Marietta; David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.

IOWA—Representative Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City.

KANSAS—Senators Molly Baumgarder, R-Louisburg; Rick Billinger, R-Goodland; Kevin Braun, R-Kansas City; Representatives Jesse Burris, R-Mulvane; Blake Carpenter, R-Derby; Will Carpenter, R-El Dorado; Michael Capps, R-Bel Aire; J.R. Claeys, R-Salina; Owen Donohoe, R-Shawnee; Willie Dove R-Bonner Springs; Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita; Cheryl Helmer, R-Mulvane; Kyle Hoffman R-Coldwater; Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita; Senators Julia Lynn, R-Olathe; Ty Masterson, R-Andover; Rob Olson, R-Olathe; Eric Rucker, R-Topeka; Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita; Representatives Kelli Warren, R-Leawood; Kristey Williams, R-Augusta.

MINNESOTA—Representative Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook.

OHIO—Representative Nino Vitale, R-Urbana; (Candice Keller eliminated in primary)..

PENNSYLVANIA—Representative Wendy Ullman, D-Doylestown.

WASHINGTON—Representative Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley; Senator Maureen Walsh, R-College Place.

WEST VIRGINIA—Senator Mike Maroney, R-Glen Dale; (Representative Eric Porterfield eliminated in primary).

Voting will be open until 7 PM Central Daylight Time, Saturday, Aug. 28.

The "winners" will have ads run against them—but with a unique twist.

"Ours are funny," Dickens said. "As Chuck Barris said, 'when we enter a category, we destroy it', and that's what we do with negative ads. We try to use humor to make it harder for normal attack ads to work in our space."

