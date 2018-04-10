Polyamide in EPD Market Worth $502.8 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rapid industrialization and technological advancements pertaining to infrastructure in developing nations are factors likely to boost the demand for EPDs, and, in turn, trigger demand for polyamides in application areas such as switch gears. Increasing utilization of electronic appliances, coupled with high repair cost incurred due to short circuits at high temperature, is also contributing to increasing adaptation of polyamides for shielding purposes in these appliances.

Polyamide manufacturers are progressively trying to align their product development strategies with ongoing trends in the electrical component market. Consumers are switching to low-cost products without compromising on safety and performance. Manufacturers of electrical protection devices are constantly experimenting with different types of materials such as polystyrene, polyester, and polybutylene. However, these efforts have failed to match the performance results offered by polyamide.

DuPont, DSM, and BASF are front-runners in terms of innovation directed to improve the characteristics and performance of polyamides catering to electrical switchgear and appliances industries. BASF and DuPont have wide and diverse product portfolios under the polyamide segment. The companies offer polyamide 6 and 66 under various brands with distinctive and crafted characteristics to suit EPD requirements.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Polyamide in Electronic Protection Device (EPD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PA6, PA66, PA4,6, High Temperature Polyamide, Polyphthalamide), By Device, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyamide-in-electronic-protection-device-epd-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polyamide in EPD is expected to generate a demand of 91.8 kilotons by the end of 2025

Asia Pacific recorded a consumption of 38.0 kilo tons of polyamide in 2016 to manufacture electronic protection devices and emerged as the largest as well as the fastest growing region

recorded a consumption of 38.0 kilo tons of polyamide in 2016 to manufacture electronic protection devices and emerged as the largest as well as the fastest growing region Asia Pacific is one of the regions where unsupervised blending of polyamides takes place. Blending of polyamide 6 and 66 is carried out in an unprescribed ratio, thereby altering the product demand dynamics

is one of the regions where unsupervised blending of polyamides takes place. Blending of polyamide 6 and 66 is carried out in an unprescribed ratio, thereby altering the product demand dynamics As of 2016, Germany was the largest market in Europe , accounting for over 33.0% of the market revenue as well as volume in the region. Germany is also the largest market in Europe for electrical and electronic products

was the largest market in , accounting for over 33.0% of the market revenue as well as volume in the region. is also the largest market in for electrical and electronic products In 2016, the MCB segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, closely followed by MCCB. India and China were the largest markets for polyamide in the EPD segment in the same year.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Wood Coating Resin Market - The major driving factors for wood coatings resin market size account for growth in the need for water borne and solvent free coating resins plus growing demand from end-user industries.

Structural Foam Market - The global structural foam market size was estimated at USD 25.41 billion in 2016.

Plastic Compounding Market - The global plastic compounding market size was estimated at 26.73 million tons in 2016.

Automotive Film Market - The global automotive film market size was estimated at USD 5.84 Million in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyamide in EPD market on the basis of product, device, and region as follows:

Polyamide in EPD Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) PA 6 PA 66 PA 4,6 High Temperature Polyamide Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Polyamide in EPD Device Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) MCB MCCB Relays Contactors Terminal Blocks

Polyamide in EPD Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.