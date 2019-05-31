Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Report 2019 - Opportunities, Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PEEK market is expected to reach an estimated $957 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global PEEK market looks promising with opportunities in electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and other industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high temperature resistance materials in different end use industries.

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PEEK industry, includes development of new applications, such as car gears, dental disc, and knee implants.

The researcher forecasts that electronics will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to its wide use in mobile and semiconductor applications. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of PEEK in aircraft components such as brackets, fasteners, and others.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for PEEK due to the increasing consumption of PEEK in all the major applications in this region. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace, oil and gas, and electronics industries.

Some of the PEEK companies profiled in this report include Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Panjin Zhongrun, and Zypeek Jilin and others.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PEEK market by end use industry (electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and others), usage (unfilled, carbon composites and glass composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PEEK market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PEEK market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this PEEK market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PEEK market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the PEEK market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this PEEK market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this PEEK market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PEEK market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global PEEK Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.3 Global PEEK Market by End Use

3.3.1 Electronics

3.3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.3.1.2 Mobile Film

3.3.1.3 Other Applications

3.3.2 Oil & Gas

3.3.2.1 Pipe

3.3.2.2 Other Applications

3.3.3 Aerospace

3.3.3.1 Brackets

3.3.3.2 Fasteners

3.3.3.3 Other Applications

3.3.4 Medical

3.3.4.1 Spine

3.3.4.2 Arthroscopy

3.3.4.3 Other Applications

3.3.5 Automotive

3.3.5.1 Transmission System

3.3.5.2 Braking System

3.3.5.3 Gears

3.3.5.4 Other Applications

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Global PEEK Market by Use

3.4.1 Unfilled

3.4.2 Carbon Composite

3.4.3 Glass Composite



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PEEK Market by Region

4.2: North American PEEK Market

4.3: European PEEK Market

4.4: APAC PEEK Market

4.5: ROW PEEK Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis of Global PEEK Market by End-Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis of Global PEEK Market by Material

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities Analysis of Global PEEK Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PEEK Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global PEEK Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global PEEK Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Value Chain Analysis

7.1: Value Chain Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Victrex

8.2: Solvay S.A

8.3: Evonik

8.4: Panjin Zhongrun

8.5: Zypeek Jilin



