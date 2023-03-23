Polyimide film market size is set to grow by USD 1,296.7 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth in the automotive sector to drive market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyimide film market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,296.7 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growth in the automotive sector. The automotive industry is growing significantly, especially in APAC. The increase in the purchasing power of consumers and the development of infrastructure have surged the adoption of vehicles. Polyamide films are extensively used in the automobile industry in various components such as acoustic panels, instrument panels, and anti-vibration panels. Thus, the growth in the automobile industry will increase the demand for polyamide films during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyimide Film Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Polyimide Film Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others), application (flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tapes, wires and cables, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electrical and electronics industry is the prime end-user in the market. Polyamide films are widely used in the electrical and electronics industry as a standard insulation material. They are also used in capacitors, insulation materials for transformers, coil insulation, and magnetic wire insulation in this industry. These factors are driving the growth of the segment in focus.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global polyimide film market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polyimide film market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand from end-user industries such as automotive, construction, medical, and, aerospace and defense has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as high economic growth rate, the increase in the number of manufacturing industries, and the increase in foreign investments are contributing to the growth of the polyamide market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Polyimide Film Market – Major Vendors

The global polyimide film market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. The vendors focus on innovations to reduce disadvantages and maintain the popularity of their products. Competition in the market is based on numerous factors such as brand recognition, type of panel, capacity, energy efficiency, performance, and price. Global and diversified companies will have a competitive advantage over other companies as they can offer a wide range of products at a competitive price. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3M Co. - The company offers polyimide film such as 3M Polyimide Film Tape 5413.

- The company offers polyimide film such as Polyimide Film Tape 5413. Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyimide films such as POMIRAN.

- The company offers polyimide films such as POMIRAN. Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyimide films such as H Type, FH Type, and PSA tape.

- The company offers polyimide films such as H Type, FH Type, and PSA tape. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers polyimide film such as VERSIV Films.

Global Polyimide Film Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices is identified as the key trend in the market.

Transparent polyamide films offer the benefits of both aromatic polyamide films and polymer optical films.

They find many applications as substrates in flexible display devices, flexible solar cells, flexible printing circuit boards, and conductive substrates for touch panels.

The increasing adoption of optical films in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels has further expanded the market for transparent polyamide films.

The increase in the screen size of television sets and the introduction of advanced OLED displays is also driving the demand for transparent polyamide films.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The excessive cost of polyimide films is considered as the major challenge in the market.

Polyamide films have excellent properties that make them suitable for various end-user applications. However, their high cost is reducing their demand.

Polyamide films are about ten times more expensive than PET films.

Manufacturing polyamide films is cumbersome as the molecular weights of the raw materials must be regulated, which increases the cost of the overall process.

These factors hinder the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this polyimide film market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyimide film market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polyimide film market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polyimide film market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyimide film market vendors

The polyamide resins market size is expected to increase by USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%. The market is segmented by type (reactive polyamide resins and non-reactive polyamide resins) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%. The market is segmented by type (reactive polyamide resins and non-reactive polyamide resins) and geography ( , APAC, , the and , and ). The polyamide market size is expected to increase by USD 6.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive sector, electrical and electronics sector, packaging sector, and others), type (PA 6, PA 6 and 6, bio-based PA, and specialty PA), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Polyimide Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,296.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Electron Microscopy Sciences, Ensinger GmbH, FLEXcon Co. Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Shanghai Qian Feng Insulating Material Co. Ltd., Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Corp., Von Roll Holding AG, Yunda Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyimide film market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global polyimide film market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Flexible printed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Flexible printed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Flexible printed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Flexible printed circuits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flexible printed circuits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Specialty fabricated product - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Specialty fabricated product - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Specialty fabricated product - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Specialty fabricated product - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Specialty fabricated product - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pressure sensitive tapes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Pressure sensitive tapes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Pressure sensitive tapes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Pressure sensitive tapes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Pressure sensitive tapes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Wires and cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Wires and cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Wires and cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Wires and cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Wires and cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 139: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Ensinger GmbH

Exhibit 148: Ensinger GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Ensinger GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Ensinger GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 FLEXcon Co. Inc.

Exhibit 151: FLEXcon Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: FLEXcon Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: FLEXcon Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 154: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 158: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 PPI Adhesive Products Ltd.

Exhibit 162: PPI Adhesive Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: PPI Adhesive Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: PPI Adhesive Products Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Taimide Tech. Inc.

Exhibit 165: Taimide Tech. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Taimide Tech. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Taimide Tech. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Ube Corp.

Exhibit 171: Ube Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Ube Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Ube Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Ube Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Von Roll Holding AG

Exhibit 175: Von Roll Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Von Roll Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Von Roll Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Von Roll Holding AG - Segment focus

12.17 Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

