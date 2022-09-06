Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Sizeto grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by Emerging Demand for LEDs - Technavio

The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market is segmented by application (signs and display, construction, automotive, electronics, and others), form (extruded sheets, pellets, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

(signs and display, construction, automotive, electronics, and others), (extruded sheets, pellets, and others), and (APAC, , , , and the and ) 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the PMMA market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the PMMA market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market share growth in the signs and display segment will be significant for the revenue-generating segment. The signs and display industry are expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand in the segment is expected to be derived from applications, including signage, exhibition booths, point-of-sale displays, and museum casings.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Emerging demand for LEDs

Increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies

Strong demand from the automotive industry

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market: Vendor Analysis

The polymethyl methacrylate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to compete in the market.

to compete in the market. The polymethyl methacrylate market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3A Composites Holding AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Chimei Corp., Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG, Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co, Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Trinseo PLC, and Wanhua among others.

For Instance - Akchem.com - The Company offers Polymethyl Methacrylate that includes DELPET Asahi Kasei acrylic resin which is used in automobiles, optical goods, industrial and general parts, and goods.

Reasons to Buy Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East , and Africa

, , , and the , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market vendors.

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3A Composites Holding AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Chimei Corp., Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG, Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co, Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Makevale Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Plaskolite Inc., Roehm GmbH, SABIC, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Trinseo PLC, and Wanhua Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Signs and display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Signs and display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Signs and display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Signs and display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Signs and display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Formulation

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

6.3 Extruded sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Extruded sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Extruded sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Extruded sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Extruded sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pellets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 123: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Avient Corp.

Exhibit 127: Avient Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Avient Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Avient Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Avient Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Chimei Corp.

Exhibit 131: Chimei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Chimei Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Chimei Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 134: Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 141: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Roehm GmbH

Exhibit 146: Roehm GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: Roehm GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Roehm GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 152: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Trinseo PLC

Exhibit 157: Trinseo PLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Trinseo PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Trinseo PLC - Key news



Exhibit 160: Trinseo PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Trinseo PLC - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

