Polyols for Non-foam Applications: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2023 - Robust Distribution Networks and Backward Integration Capabilities will Render a Competitive Edge for Market Participants
Jan 22, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyols Market for Non-foam Applications, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global polyols market for non-foam applications. The analysis includes the polyols used in coatings, adhesives and sealants, elastomers (CASE), and binder applications. Flexible and rigid foam applications that are important applications for polyols are excluded.
This research service covers four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW); regional analysis is presented at the segment level to illustrate regional dynamics and opportunities for polyols. Segments include wood processing and furniture, automotive, and building and construction as well as others such as industrial applications, electrical and electronic devices, packaging, sports equipment, toys, medical products, and textiles,
The study analyzes current market size in terms of volume and revenue based on average product price. In-depth pricing trends are provided. Volume is represented in million tons and revenue in $ million. A 5-year forecast (2019-2023), based on the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR), is presented.
The value chain for polyols has also been discussed in detail. The two major polyol product types used across different applications are polyether polyols (PEPs) and polyester polyols (PSPs).
The study analyzes key market participants (Dow, Covestro, BASF, Shell Chemicals, to name a few) and their market share. It presents key growth opportunities in terms of current context and future action required from market participants. Strategic imperatives for success and growth are also provided, along with a last word that lists the three big predictions for the market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview and Introduction
- Definition and Scope
3. Opportunities and Threats and Impact Analysis
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Value Chain Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Average Price Forecast Discussion and Key Pricing Trends
- Percent Volume by Region
- Percent Volume by Product Type
- Polyol Product Type Discussion
- Percent Volume by Polyol Segment
5. Competitive Trends
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Polyols in the Coating Segment - An Analysis
- Segment Overview and Key Trends
- Volume and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Volume by Applications
- Analysis by Key Applications
7. Polyols in the Adhesives and Sealants Segment - An Analysis
- Segment Overview and Key Trends
- Volume and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Volume by Applications
- Analysis by Key Applications
8. Polyols in the Elastomers Segment - An Analysis
- Segment Overview and Key Trends
- Volume and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Volume by Applications
9. Polyols in the Binders Segment - An Analysis
- Volume and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Volume by Applications
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth in End Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Rising Demand for Products with Superior Performance Attributes
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
Companies Mentioned
- Dow
- Covestro
- BASF
- Shell Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4r01p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article