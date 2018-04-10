CLEVELAND, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The company will then host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
|
Teleconference:
|
April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET
|
Dial-in number:
|
Domestic: 1-844-835-7433
|
International: 1-914-495-8589
|
Conference ID:
|
6747028
|
Broadcast live:
|
Replay:
|
The replay will be available for one week, beginning at
|
12:00 p.m. ET, April 26, 2018
|
Dial-in number:
|
Domestic: 1-855-859-2056
|
International: 1-404-537-3406
|
Conference ID:
|
6747028
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.
To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-to-hold-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-300627645.html
SOURCE PolyOne Corporation
