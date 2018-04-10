PolyOne To Hold First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

PolyOne Corporation

16:38 ET

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The company will then host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Teleconference: 

April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET

 

Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589

 

Conference ID:       

6747028

 

Broadcast live:  

www.polyone.com/investor


 

Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


12:00 p.m. ET, April 26, 2018

 

Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

 

Conference ID:        

6747028

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

 

