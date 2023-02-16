Polyurethane foam market size to increase by 5.44 million tons: APAC to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane foam market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% and register an incremental growth of 5.44 million tons during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025

The polyurethane foam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BASF SE: The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable.

The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable. Covestro AG: The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.

The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more. Dow Inc.: The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.

The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction. Huntsman Corp.: The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods.

The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods. INOAC Corp.: The company offers a wide range of products, such as explosion suppressant foams, medical foams, outdoor foams, and many more.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global polyurethane (PU) foam market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing construction activities and the rising demand for electronic appliances are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for PU foams in China. The increased use of methylal and HFOs as an alternative to HFCs and HCFCs is a key trend in the market. However, the increasing demand for alternatives to PU foams is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . Based on application, the market is segmented into furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others

What are the key data covered in this polyurethane foam market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the PU foam industry across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PU foam market vendors

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2021-2025 5.44 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

