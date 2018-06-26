Pompe Disease Market Report 2018 - Global Industry Analysis 2016-2024

The report predicts the global pompe disease market to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global pompe disease market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024. The study on pompe disease market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Pompe disease, is an autosomal recessive metabolic disorder that damages muscle and nerve cells throughout the body. It is caused by an accumulation of glycogen in the lysosome due to deficiency of the lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase enzyme. These disease approximately affects one individual in 40,000 in the U.S, however the incidence varies among different ethnic group. Pompe disease can be treated by symptomatic, supportive and disease-specific ways.

As the disease involves impairment of cardiac, respiratory and muscular systems, the treatment entails requirement of specialists with expertise in all these disorders. Cardiologists, dieticians, pediatricians, orthopedists and other specialist may need to co-ordinate and design a well collaborated treatment plan for the patient.



Increasing developments in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies are the primary factors driving the growth of Pompe disease Market. However, inflated costs associated with the pompe disease therapy could hinder the market growth opportunities. Moreover, research activities performed to find an effective treatment for the disease and the growth in the special regulatory drug designations for orphan drugs can further create the growth opportunities for pompe disease market



Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold its dominance in pompe disease market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the pompe disease & its treatment procedure and rising healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries.



The report on pompe disease market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pompe disease market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Pompe Disease Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Pompe Disease Market



4. Global Pompe Disease Market by Therapy Type

4.1. Enzyme Replacement Therapy

4.2. Substrate Reduction Therapy



5. Global Pompe Disease Market by Molecule Type

5.1. Biologics

5.2. Small Molecules



6. Global Pompe Disease Market by Dosage Form

6.1. Solid

6.2. Liquid



7. Global Pompe Disease Market by Route Of Administration

7.1. Oral

7.2. Parental



8. Global Pompe Disease Market by Region 2018-2024



9. Companies Covered



Amicus Therapeutics

Biomarin Pharmaceuticals

Genzyme

Audentes Therapeutics

EPIVAX

OXYRANE

Valerion Therapeutics

Sangamo Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4wmfn/pompe_disease?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pompe-disease-market-report-2018---global-industry-analysis-2016-2024-300672523.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

