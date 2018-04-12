Ponterra Business Advisors Advises Digital Alchemy on Sale to TravelClick

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a travel and hospitality technology industry investment bank, announced today that it has advised Digital Alchemy, a customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider to the hospitality industry, on its sale to TravelClick. This transaction is the ninth deal Ponterra has closed in the travel/hospitality technology industry since 2014 and the second it has closed in just the last four months.

Ponterra also provided strategic investment banking advice to Ireland-based Bookassist Holdings Limited on its December 2017 cross-border sale to Canadian-based Constellation Software's Jonas Operating Group.

"The application of technology to the traveler or guest experience is red-hot right now," said John Rovani, managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors. "There's a growing 'consumer-first' mentality in the industry where providers are trying to wow customers with things that make their experiences more integrated and seamless. Digital Alchemy's CRM platform is a great complement to TravelClick's already-robust offering, which will help strengthen their market share and better position them for future growth."

"Preparing your company for exit can be a challenging time for any business," said Don Hay, founder and CEO of Digital Alchemy. "Ponterra Business Advisors worked with us every step of the way to run very thorough and successful go-to-market and transaction processes. Their unique knowledge and insight into the industry, coupled with their personalized and no-nonsense approach helped us achieve a successful outcome with a great company."

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global boutique investment bank with offices in San Juan, PR and Washington, DC, that serves technology and service companies in the travel, hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. We offer a variety of merger and acquisition, valuation and business advisory services that can be utilized separately or in conjunction with a transaction. We also offer our clients deep vertical market experience, global perspective and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of StillPoint Capital LLC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

