PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands' End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer

"We're thrilled to have Becky Gebhardt join us as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Becky has the rare mix of creative and strategic expertise that we've been looking for in marketing. She has a 20-plus year career in consumer goods and customer experience and we are looking forward to seeing how she will execute," said PopSockets Founder and CEO, David Barnett.

Gebhardt will oversee the PopSockets marketing and creative teams, implementing the development of integrated customer strategies and campaigns, including all e-commerce and digital marketing, advertising, social media, public relations and retail marketing on both national and international levels. She will focus on amplifying the customer experience through voice and multi-channel brand development, visual assets and brand content.

PopSockets has also hired John Kieselhorst as VP of creative. Before joining PopSockets, Kieselhorst was the Executive Design Director at Crispin Porter + Bogusky and Partner and Chief Design Officer at Made Movement, a marketing agency based in Boulder, Colorado. He will be working both nationally and internationally creating collateral across a range of platforms, envisioning broad initiatives for the brand and heading up the creative team.

David Barnett says, "John Kieselhorst is a deeply talented creative who fell in our lap after he decided to leave the world of agencies. Obviously the guy is capable of producing world-class creative assets, but just as importantly to me, he has a terrific sense of brand, which will be an asset as we continue to reveal to the world what we stand for."

About PopSockets:

David Barnett is the founder and CEO of PopSockets LLC. He was a philosophy major at Emory, a physics major at University of Colorado Boulder, received his Ph.D. in philosophy from New York University, and from 2005 to 2015 was a philosophy professor at University of Colorado Boulder. His research specialized in philosophy of language and philosophy of mind, before he reached enlightenment, stopped doing philosophy, and became an entrepreneur.

In 2010, Barnett was looking for a way to stop his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he achieved this by gluing two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapping the earbud cord around the buttons. As ugly as the buttons were, they worked. In the course of improving on the idea, he developed about 60 different prototypes, making the buttons expand and collapse via an accordion mechanism, so that they could function as both a stand and a grip. In 2012, Barnett launched a KickStarter campaign for an iPhone case that would have two PopSockets grips integrated into the case. In addition to getting successfully funded, the KickStarter campaign enabled Barnett to show the world his dancing prowess. Two years later, in 2014, Barnett launched the business out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado, and has subsequently sold over 40 million PopSockets grips around the world.

