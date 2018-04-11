Porsche begins 2018 with further growth

"We are delighted with our strong start. During 2018, we expect that we will stabilise at the high level achieved last year," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "Exclusivity is more important for the Porsche brand than pure growth; with our global market share of 0.3 per cent of the total market we are fulfilling this requirement. In addition to the development, production and sale of exclusive sports cars, Porsche is increasingly tackling the subjects of electrification, digitalisation and connectivity. In doing so, it is important to unite our traditional values with innovative technologies. This year, we will again be offering new products and services designed to excite our customers and fans all over the world."

At the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche demonstrated what a purely electric future means to the brand with its Mission E Cross Turismo study. This "Cross-Utility Vehicle" represents a potential derivative of the series-production version of the Porsche Mission E due to be launched at the end of 2019. Demand for alternative drive technologies is already high among Porsche customers. "The success of our hybrid models shows that the application of values typical of the Porsche brand to this drive technology has been effective," explains von Platen.

In the first quarter of 2018, China was again the largest individual market for Porsche. With more than 18,600 vehicles delivered, the Chinese market exceeded last year's result by three per cent. In Europe, more than 20,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, which corresponds to an increase of 8 per cent. There has also been growth in Germany: With more than 7,700 vehicles delivered, Porsche recorded an increase of 8 per cent in its home market.

Once again, the most successful model has been the Macan: More than 23,000 of these sporty SUVs have been delivered worldwide. The fascination with the 911 still lives on. At the beginning of the year, Porsche delivered more than 9,600 vehicles to customers, which represents an increase of 35 per cent.

PORSCHE AG Deliveries January–March 2018 2017 Difference Worldwide 63,478 59,689 +6% Europe 20,601 19,084 +8% Germany 7,724 7,160 +8% America 16,598 15,099 +10% USA 13,954 12,718 +10% Asia-Pacific, Africa

and Middle East 26,279 25,506 +3% China 18,672 18,126 +3%

