Portable Hunting Aid Invented for Crossbow Users (MWK-276)

He developed a prototype for THE PREDATOR to keep a bow hunter hidden from view and provide an easy way to keep a bow upright and in a cocked position prior to firing. Furthermore it saves the time and effort otherwise required to climb up to and down from a tree stand.

Comfortable, practical and inexpensive, this invention is also lightweight and portable. In addition, it is easy to maneuver, set up and take down allowing hunters to change their location easily for a better chance at finding game.

This patented design features a camouflage panel with an opening through which the user can shoot an arrow. It also serves as a barrier behind which the hunter waits unseen for game to appear. At the same time, the unit provides support for the crossbow via a clamp that attaches to its stirrup.

The inventor's personal experience as a hunter inspired the idea. "I couldn't sit comfortably in a tree stand anymore while bow hunting so I wanted a lightweight device to hide behind at ground level while waiting for game," he said.

