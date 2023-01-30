Portable printer market to grow by 16.88% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 30, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable printer market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (thermal, inkjet, and impact), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the portable printer market, buy the report
The portable printer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Request a sample report
The portable printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.15 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.11%, according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as expanding their customer base by offering products to particular industries. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- BIXOLON Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of POS printers, such as SRP - Q300, SRP- S320, SRP- Q200, and others.
- Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers mobile printers such as the PocketJet series, RuggedJet series, and others.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers a wide range of portable printers, such as PIXMA G3060, PIXMA E4570, PIXMA PRO-200, and others.
Major drivers
- Growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions
- Need for convenient printing solutions
- Need to adhere to industry sustainability standards
Key challenges
- Growing focus of enterprises toward paperless work
- Refurbished and counterfeit products
- Cybersecurity issues related to portable printers
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this portable printer market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable printer market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the portable printer market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the portable printer market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of portable printer market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The large format printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,446.02 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (aqueous, solvent, UV-cured, and latex), type (ink-based and toner-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The laser printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,016.55 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (laser MFPs and laser SFPs), type (helium-neon lasers and semiconductor lasers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Portable Printer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
16.88
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Thermal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Thermal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Impact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Impact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Impact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Impact - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Impact - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 BIXOLON Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: BIXOLON Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: BIXOLON Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: BIXOLON Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Brother Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 140: HP Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: HP Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: HP Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: HP Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: HP Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 145: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Star Micronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Star Micronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Star Micronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Star Micronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Star Micronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Toshiba Tec Corp.
- Exhibit 153: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 156: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article