Portable Water Purifier Market size to grow by USD 147.12 from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., Aquamira and Berkey Filters and many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Water Purifier Market is estimated to grow by USD 147.12 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The portable water purifier market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer portable water purifier market are A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., Aquamira, Berkey Filters, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, Danaher Corp., Helen of Troy Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Sawyer Products Inc., SUEZ SA, Survivor Filter, The Clorox Co., Vestergaard Sarl, and WATERisLIFE. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Water Purifier Market 2023-2027
Portable Water Purifier Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

  • A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd: The company offers Reverse Osmosis water purifiers such as Proplanet P6, Proplanet P7, and Z2 Pro.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is projected to contribute substantial growth to the portable water purifier market, accounting for an estimated 36% during the forecast period. Key countries, notably the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are making significant contributions to the expansion of the portable water purifier market in North America. This contribution is attributed to factors like the increasing interest in outdoor activities such as camping, trekking, and hiking, which is boosting the demand for portable water purifiers in these regions.

  • Impactful driver- Deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases
  • Key Trend - Rising online sales of portable water purifiers
  • Major Challenges - Strong preference for bottled water by consumers

Portable Water Purifier Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

This market is segmented by application (outdoor adventure, tourism and leisure, military, emergency rescue, and others), product (extrusion water purifier, pump water purifier, suction water purifier, and UV pen purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The outdoor adventure segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of portable water purifiers, as natural water sources can contain microscopic organisms that cause health risks when consumed. Portable water purifiers are effective in eliminating bacteria and protozoa, including Giardia and Cryptosporidium, from these natural water sources. These purifiers find wide-ranging applications in various outdoor activities, including sports, hiking, camping, caravanning, travel, hunting, and fishing, among others.

Portable Water Purifier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.31

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  9. Market Segmentation by Geography
  10. Customer Landscape
  11. Geographic Landscape
  12. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  13. Vendor Landscape
  14. Vendor Analysis
  15. Appendix

